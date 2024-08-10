Commie Kamala: When parody reveals the truth

One of the perennial lies from the left — and who can keep count of all of them at this point? — is that leftists somehow have a corner on the humor market. That might have been true decades ago, before they started their weaponization in the pursuit of raw political power. These days, their uncanny inability to meme has spilled over into not being able to take a joke. Remember, these are people who are wound up so tight that when Donald J. Trump deliberately throws out a line for them, they jump on it faster than Hunter on crack cocaine.

Hence, we have another parody video, from Mr. Reagan, that includes “Altered or synthetic content”; “sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated,” as the killjoys at YouTube term it. It’s a great way to introduce everyone to all the severe issues with those people and bypass the gaslighting that’s the primary task of the national socialist media these days. Along with the video, we’re including copious amounts of information and links to many of the articles that back up the points made in the parody.

The video references the fact that Commie Kamala and Trotsky Tim are both far-left radicals.

First — in the real world, not parody world — we have Commie Kamala exclaiming that We Believe in the Collective:

If you want to know who Kamala Harris really is, and what she really believes, pay attention to what she says when she's not reading from a teleprompter. It reveals everything about her (and none of it good). This is why random staffers have to backpedal on things she's said in the past, like her ban on fracking and being open to an Israeli arms embargo. Watch her praise the “collective”:

Then there’s Walz:

“One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.” At least, that’s how Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, described his progressive “values” during a “White Dudes for Harris” fundraising call on Monday evening. Here’s a video clip from the event, for reference:

"Don't ever shy away from our progressive values. One person's socialism is another person's neighborliness." - Gov. Tim Walz



He wants to be Kamala’s running mate so bad.pic.twitter.com/oSS0NGjOFy — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 30, 2024

It’s guaranteed that the far-left ruling class will hurl the Nazi slur at the pro-freedom right at the drop of a banner, that authoritarian leftist party had a similar slogan of having the “Common Good Before Individual Good,” or Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original German.

It’s also been reported that Tim Walz repeatedly hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated Oct. 7 and shared a pro-Hitler website link. But remember, we’re all supposed to ignore all the obvious connections between communism and other types of socialism because of the ridiculous leftist rivalry lie.

And that’s just the start of the gaslighting campaign of the far-left ruling class for these two extreme radicals. The man who dares to call normal people “weird” put tampon dispensers in the boys’ room, with the expected bad results — and his well known nickname. He cheered on the George Floyd rioters who burned down cities under his governorship and implemented a snitch hotline during COVID that would have made every leftist authoritarian dictator proud.

He exploits the tiresome leftist trope of disparaging the commonsense human right of self-defense in going after “weapons of war,” stolen valor–style.

Gov. @Tim_Walz: I spent 25 years in the Army and I hunt. I’ve been voting for common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment, but we can do background checks. We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war,… pic.twitter.com/3IVaXi2RP2 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

His campaign claimed he was going to Iraq even as he was in the process of deserting his men. Veterans on X now stand against Tim Walz’s abandoning his unit.

Then there’s “Mind Your Own Business” Tim Walz setting up a snitch hotline during COVID:

Actual phone recording of Tim Walz's Orwellian COVID snitch hotline.

Even more shocking, Minnesota Governor Walz kept the hotline operational till June 2022 for reasons that remain unanswered.



(h/t @cicero_mn) pic.twitter.com/p8HQTYdFrz — Chabria (@ShivenChabria) August 6, 2024

A man who can’t stand firearm freedom would also be an enemy of the First Amendment. You can easily imagine why these two enemies of liberty would avoid talking to the press, the people helping them right along in their gaslighting campaign. No wonder Politico is almost bragging about Commie Kamala’s tactic of avoiding transparency with the press, while Ian Millhiser is making excuses for not being transparent with the people and being decidedly Undemocratic.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.