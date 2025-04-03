What’s the Real Target of the Assault on Tesla?

The war on Elon Musk and Tesla is driven by far more than politics. One thing is for sure: Tesla owners never saw this one coming. After all, Tesla fans are generally predisposed to embrace climate change and much of the Green New Deal -- positions with large support among people on the Left side of the political spectrum. For many, owning a Tesla is a statement of virtue signaling that you are doing your part to save the world and save the environment. Owners of Teslas are more likely to vote Democrat than Republican. So why would Tesla dealerships and Tesla car owners be targeted for destruction? And who are these radical property destroyers?

If the American people have learned anything in the last ten or fifteen years -- particularly highlighted by the $2 billion destruction of national urban properties that came about after the police detention death of George Floyd in May of 2020 -- it is that destructive riots are not organically spontaneous.

The trigger events for riots are understood and sometimes planned well in advance. Once the trigger event happens, the riot plan gets executed and implemented. Militant activist rioters -- many being members of BLM and Antifa -- can be mobilized and bussed to target areas, paid as much as $300 a day from various NGOs, to engage in protest, obstructionism, and property destruction. Other evidence that the 2020 riots were planned and managed could be clearly observed in the strategic delivery of pallets of bricks in many of the targeted cities for the purpose of facilitating the breaking of windows and looting.

With the deterioration of law and order in urban America, which has also been planned, and with very few rioters arrested and sentenced to jail time in 2020 and the years that followed, it is little wonder that this is happening again. Ostensibly, the domestic terror attacks on dozens of Tesla dealerships nationwide and random vandalism and destruction attempts of Tesla vehicles are being done to protest and stop Elon Musk and his DOGE audits of federal government agencies and NGOs. Trump’s DOGE initiative is the most important initiative ever undertaken by a Republican administration because it is directed at dismantling the administrative state by unmasking waste, fraud, and abuse and defunding the deep state internal enemies of America.

One thing should be clear to everyone now: The deep state is not going down without a fight. But the real agenda and targets go beyond Tesla and Elon Musk. Donald Trump is the ultimate target, since he is the first American leader to exhibit the courage and persistence to take on domestic enemies attempting to subvert the Constitution, with a mind to totally defeat them.

Trump has now connected the dots to show that America has actually been going through its own “color revolution” with three stages: 1) Demoralizing and disorienting the American people by driving God out of the culture and disconnecting the people from the virtues of their heritage; 2) Dividing the American People along racial, economic, gender, and ethnic lines; and then 3) Creating a crisis (like a civil war) from which the country cannot recover.

America has already passed through the first two stages of this color revolution and is now in the crisis stage. If we have learned anything about the enemies of America, we know they are unscrupulous, unprincipled, and unrestricted by any traditional norms. But because they tend to run with a limited repertoire of operations that have worked in the past, it’s possible to figure out what the enemies of the United States are likely to attempt.

There will only be a dent in the numbers of illegal immigrants deported from the United States by the summer -- only a few months away. It’s likely that the domestic terror attacks on Tesla dealerships and privately owned Tesla vehicles will be followed this summer with greater destructive violence. A likely planned target, which would serve as an ideal false flag, is a large gathering of illegal aliens. An armed confrontation with Trump supporters could easily cause mass deaths, or simply be orchestrated in such a way as J6 was, to make Trump’s MAGA supporters look like guilty perpetrators of crime -- the alleged killing of innocent immigrants.

It is impossible to forecast the future, but because Trump’s enemies are likely to get more desperate rather than back down, American patriots need to prayerfully connect the dots and thread the needles of entrapment scenarios. As we approach America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, we must remember that vigilance is the price of liberty, and it requires us to keep our eye on the prize of a restored and victorious constitutional republic, and the defeat of a corrupt administrative state.

