The stolen valor of Tim Walz

I was an enlisted Airman, serving as a Security Police Officer during the Cold War. I did not reach high rank. I served stateside and experienced no combat. I didn’t make a career of it, nor was I festooned with medals, though I did get some “attaboys.” I am, therefore, not America’s foremost expert on the military, though I did learn what the lowliest troop in any branch learns and never forgets: one does not claim awards and rank they did not earn.

Doing that grossly violates military concepts of duty and honor, and diminishes the sacrifices and achievements of those who did earn awards and attain rank. There are few things in the military that will bring greater disgust and shame down on those who forget those concepts. Probably worse is claiming one served in combat when one didn’t. Even those who served in a combat zone but never went outside the wire will normally go to great lengths to say: “Yeah, I served in Wherethehellisthatastan, but I was never in combat.”

Doing that, trying to aggrandize oneself without the accomplishments that accompany such aggrandizement, is known as Stolen Valor, and few things anger our military members--active duty, reserves and veterans--more. They all know the sacrifices of military life, and it is adherence to duty and honor, and loyalty to one’s compatriots, that binds them together and sets them apart from those who never served. It’s an unforgivable betrayal.

It's interesting to note how many Democrat politicians have committed the sin of Stolen Valor. John Kerry, who served in Vietnam, but put himself up for awards he didn’t earn, later lied about his service and betrayed his country, and Richard Blumenthal who claimed to have served in Vietnam but didn’t, come to mind. In that hall of shame, we can now add Kamala Harris’ Veep pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Walz actually did serve in the Army National Guard for 24 years, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant—E8. He retired and was honorably discharged. The Stolen Valor problem has to do with how and when he retired, and his claims after retiring.

Walz committed to the Command Sgt. Major Academy, which is a two-year, college-level course, which requires two additional years of service upon graduation. That’s an E-9 rank, the highest enlisted rank in the Army, a real accomplishment. Upon making that commitment, he was given the temporary rank of Command Sgt. Major, which was always contingent on his fulfilling his commitment to complete the Academy and serve an additional two years. One must also serve three years at a given rank to retire at that rank.

Asked about Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance's accusation that Walz is guilty of "stolen valor," the National Guard veteran [Ret. Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Behrends] told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that it's "far darker than a lot of people think." "He's used the rank that he never achieved in order to advance his political career," he said. "I mean, he still says he's a retired command sergeant major to this day, and he's not. He uses the rank of others to make it look like he's a better person than he is." Questions emerged about Walz's rhetoric surrounding his time in the service after Vice President Kamala Harris announced him as her running mate on the 2024 Democratic ticket.

Graphic: Walz' Governor Biography, Screenshot.

Walz is described as a retired "command sergeant major" in his governor's website biography and has repeatedly claimed he carried a gun "in war," despite never experiencing combat.

Ingraham, however, said the Minnesota National Guard told the "Angle" he retired as a master sergeant.

Walz learned his artillery unit was called up to serve in combat in Afghanistan. Walz did spend several months in Italy, but retired and did not accompany his unit into combat. Because he did not complete his academy commitment, nor serve three years at that rank, his rank of Command Sgt. Major—E-9-- was revoked and he retired at the rank of Master Sgt.—E-8. But what about claiming he was in combat?

Graphic: Kamala HQ Screenshot

His comments here were in the service of banning AR-15s, semiautomatic versions of select-fire M4s. Walz never carried either into combat. Command Sgt. Major Behrends noted people of that rank perform mostly administrative duties. He is sure Walz never saw combat and doubts he ever took an M4 out of the armory in Italy.

Why should we care? Politicians lie all the time, but Stolen Valor defines the lack of character and integrity of those that claim it. It brands them as frauds and tarnishes the flags draping the coffins of those who honored their commitments, who, ordered into combat, did their duty.

Walz has separated himself from that honored company, and we must ensure he remains separate from high office. Minnesota voted for him; they can keep him.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.