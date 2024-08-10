Billboards versus the MSM

Recently, Kamala Harris is holding her own in Presidential polls. If those polls are true (more on that in a minute), it’s not because of who she is or what she’s done. It’s because the media—her PR team—is flooding the airwaves in her favor and against Trump. However, there’s another zone that Republicans can flood.

Regarding the polls, you must take presidential polls not with a grain of salt but with many a grain, even the polls that show Trump ahead. Most of these polls are not valid for a variety of reasons.

The key reason is that it is too early in the election season. Crucial voters do not really focus until late September and October. So, there is no reason to pay attention to August polls before the Democrat convention has even been held. At this point, polls are just internet clickbait and fodder for talking heads in the media to generate advertising dollars.

Image created by Andrea Widburg using AI

When Reagan ran for President, he knew that the MSM was not going to treat him fairly. His answer was to take his message to the people and bypass the MSM. He did so very successfully.

Trump faces an even more activist MSM, such that they have become effectively an arm of the Democrat party, and, thanks to manipulated searches and social media censorship, the internet leans heavily in that direction as well.

Like Reagan, Trump is following a bypass model. He uses mass rallies, press conferences, and digital messaging.

However, mass rallies have proven dangerous given the attempted assassination where the Secret Service failed in its duty to protect Trump. The Secret Service has shown in numerous ways since then that it cannot be trusted. Trump is very brave in continuing to hold his rallies, but the only way that the Democrats can be assured of winning is Trump’s absence.

Conventional wisdom suggests that a debate may help Trump, but that remains to be seen. There is no reason for Harris to show up even after agreeing to the debate. She has too much to lose. Also, no one knows what will happen at the Democrat convention in Chicago.

An area that has not been considered is the role billboards can play in bypassing the MSM. After all, Americans spend a lot of time in their cars.

The preeminent billboard message would be “Fight, Fight, Fight!” along with the iconic photo of Trump with blood on his face rising with his fist in the air and the flag flying in the background. You may have noticed that the MSM has tried to wipe the assassination attempt from America’s memory. They’ve done a good job. Billboards can help undo their work.

Other billboard messaging is obvious. Minneapolis burning with Tim Walz in the forefront and Harris providing bail money would be powerful. Czar Kamala Harris could be shown leading the way for open borders with millions flowing across. She would look good with a Czarist crown. Inflation in grocery stores and gas stations can be hammered.

Many more issues could be named, but you get the idea. Which ones are most effective? Feature the key issues that matter to voters most.

This process must be very selective. These billboards must be strategically placed in swing states—location, location, location! They must be contracted for about the last 45 days of the election cycle. With digital billboards (i.e., online static, not video, political advertisements), it could possibly be pretty much secret. No yellow-dog Democrats would ever read American Thinker, would they?