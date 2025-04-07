U.K. man fired for saying terrorists who murdered 1,200 Israelis are 'violent and disgusting'

Damon Joshua, an employee of Severn Trent Water Supply in the U.K., has been fired from his job due to a social media post he put up in observance of the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on innocent Israelis.

On Oct. 7, 2024, the sewage worker took to an employee website and characterized those who raped, tortured, mutilated, and murdered 1,200 Israelis as a “group of violent and disgusting terrorists.”

For mildly — one might say, timidly — stating an obvious truth, he was let go within hours.

Raping, torturing, mutilating, and murdering people is, to say the least, “violent.” Calling people who rape, torture, mutilate, and murder others, many of whom were women and children-- and all of whom were unsuspecting -- “disgusting” is a firing offense.

The Hamas terrorists did unspeakable things to mothers and their babies. And made others watch. “Disgusting” doesn’t begin to describe them.

Disgusting? Disgusting? That is a vile understatement. “Sick.” “Repulsive.” “Heinous.” “Satanic.” Any or all of these would be a better fit but would still not suffice. Would Damon have been fired had he called Lucifer “disgusting?” We know for sure that he wouldn’t have been fired had he called, say, Donald Trump or Christians “disgusting.”

The heads of Severn Trent Water Supply are “disgusting,” that is for sure.

The U.K., which now claims it will jail people for unapproved posts on “social media,” is far beyond “disgusting.” It is deeply ill and morally bankrupt. And it is on its way to the ash heap of history. The only question is whether hyper-secularism or militant Islam will kill it first. That many still don’t recognize this is shocking and disturbing. One might even say “disgusting.”

Formerly Jolly Olde England, a nation which once was sober and manly … and gave the world so much … is now led by “disgusting” and amoral post-modernist Marxists. Don’t like to hear that, Starmer and crew? Come and get me.

Image: Garry Knight, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed

