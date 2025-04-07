Tariffs threaten to put the nail in the ‘green’ energy coffin

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

I am not a proponent of tariffs—though I think it’s proving to be the incentive needed to bring foreign nations to the negotiating table—but there is a big, bold, and beautiful silver lining to the prospect of skyrocketing prices and a tumbling stock market (I’m personally feeling the pain there, having a significant portion of my investments far below what I paid for them). But, when you have an entire generation of Americans vote away fiscal responsibility (and accountability) and principle to bail out the bankers and the corporate giants to protect their personal stock market investments and retirement accounts, recovering our freedom, affordability, and the American dream isn’t going to be easy or painless.

According to a new report at the Financial Times, President Trump’s “tariff blitz” is wreaking havoc in the “green energy” industry, and as chief executive of EDP Renewables North America Sandhya Ganapathy says, the tariffs are a “potential de-railer” to the agenda. Seriously, thank God.

And, per an analyst from major investment bank Jeffries stating the obvious, the industry is already on shaky ground, wondering how many tax dollars Trump and his administration will claw back, or what else they might do to force the sector and its businesses to stand on their own and turn a profit or die—which as we know, would immediately result in financial death because they can’t afford to stand on their own, because their products and services aren’t good enough, or ready for, the market.

From the same Jeffries analyst:

Tariffs provide another reason for companies to delay investments. And the current problem is that there just isn’t a big enough domestic US supply chain yet in many renewable sectors, such as solar, battery storage and wind. There aren’t many options but to purchase from overseas.

After over a trillion dollars (at least) being pumped into this “green” transition over the past decade, they don’t even have a basic supply chain up and running yet… I’m sorry, but how is this acceptable public policy?

Well it’s not, which is why many of us voted against it when we cast our vote for Trump.

If Trump can kill two birds with one stone—kick “green” energy off the taxpayer teat and bring American dollars back to America—then I can certainly say the temporary pain will be worth it.

