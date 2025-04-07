Kash Patel promotes an FBI agent who called J6 patriots and moms at school board meetings ‘terrorists’

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for an ad-free experience and access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Guys, I think we’ve been played.

It all blew up the other day, when Adam Goldman and Alan Feuer at The New York Times reported that FBI director Kash Patel had promoted Steven J. Jensen to be the Washington field office’s assistant director.

Now, if you weren’t one of the many Americans who took a peaceful, but unauthorized tour of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, or participated in the rally outside, and you therefore weren’t promptly arrested and held with no sense of habeas corpus, then you probably don’t know who Jensen is—so here’s a little context. Jensen was previously “in charge of the bureau’s domestic terrorism operations section” and “played a key role” in the government’s war on the J6 patriots; Jensen referred to these Americans as “g***amn terrorists” and said the FBI would be sure to “round them all up.” Oh, and it gets worse: Jensen “was also responsible for establishing a system to monitor incidents of violence at school board meetings across the country as potential acts of domestic terrorism” under the direction of Merrick Garland.

Yes, remember all those violent Catholics with their dangerous rosaries, and those homegrown domestic terrorist mothers who didn’t want perverted teachers with queer fetishes showing homsexual cartoon porn to their children, or telling little white children that they’re evil because slavery was once practiced in this land? Jensen was watching them, no doubt keeping track of them on some of the many watchlists.

🚨 BREAKING: Steven Jensen has been PROMOTED by FBI Director Kash Patel to lead the powerful Washington D.C. Field Office.



During J6, as the FBI's Domestic Terrorism Section Chief, Jensen ran daily nationwide J6 calls, saying: "I don't give a blank, they're ***damn terrorists… pic.twitter.com/f1mzGU76Io — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 5, 2025

One conservative outlet called the NYT story fake news, but had to issue a correction when Patel did in fact confirm he’d called on Jensen the deep-state Democrat to assist in running the FBI’s D.C. office.

🚨 UPDATE: Gateway Pundit has now retracted their "Fake News" report, after @FBIDirectorKash confirmed Steven Jensen was promoted to head the D.C. office. pic.twitter.com/D92EA6chLT — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 7, 2025

What else can we expect from a Pam Bondi DOJ though? I certainly didn’t want a lawyer who’s an advocate of red flag laws and stacked the deck against George Zimmerman while she headed up the Florida AG’s office to be in charge of the federal government’s “justice” department.

And here’s a question for Bondi, Patel, and “ex” CIA agent Bongino: Where are the Epstein lists?

Oh that’s right, they’ve got another cocaine bust and some unregistered firearms to go after, maybe some hate speech cases too, or keyed cars. (Not to say that the destruction of Tesla vehicles is acceptable, but when we’re racking and stacking, it’s certainly the bottom of the priority list when you consider it against an unknown number of government officials trafficking and raping children.)

Is it just me, or are we being led like lambs to the slaughter?

