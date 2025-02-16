Reza Pahlavi at CPAC? Big mistake

CPAC has long been a bastion of American values, championing national security and the defense of democratic principles. These ideals define its identity. However, by inviting Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s deposed and detested dictator, to speak at its upcoming gathering, CPAC contradicts the very principles it upholds.

For decades, CPAC has been resolute in its opposition to hereditary rule, foreign elitism, and centralized power — all ideals embodied by the Pahlavi monarchical dictatorship in Iran. The United States’ Founding Fathers, in their rejection of King George III’s tyranny, set forth a republic founded on self-governance and individual liberty. As Thomas Paine famously wrote, “of more worth is one honest man to society, and in the sight of God, than all the crowned ruffians that ever lived.” It is baffling, then, that CPAC would elevate a figure who owes his claim to prominence solely to his last name — a name tied to a regime the Iranian people decisively overthrew in 1979, burying monarchy as a governing system forever.

National security has always been a non-negotiable priority for CPAC, yet it is lending credibility to a man with admitted ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. Pahlavi has acknowledged contacts with senior officers of the IRGC, the same force responsible for killing American troops in Iraq; funding Hezb’allah, the Houthis, and Hamas; and spearheading Tehran’s nuclear weapons program. Moreover, the IRGC has been actively plotting to assassinate President Trump and several high-ranking former officials, according to U.S. national security and intelligence agencies. How can CPAC, which has consistently pushed for a firm stance on Iran and its terrorist proxies, now justify offering a platform to someone who engages with Iran’s most dangerous military arm? If CPAC is to maintain its credibility on national security, there can be no tolerance for figures who fraternize with America’s adversaries.

CPAC’s decision to feature Pahlavi also ignores the realities on the ground. Since September 2022, slogans rejecting both the current theocracy and the dictatorship of the deposed Shah have been heard, including among the universities and in cities across Iran. The Washington Post reported on October 21, 2022, “One new iteration — Death to the Shah, Death to the religious leader,” capturing a consistent repudiation of autocratic rule, be it a king or a cleric. The New York Times reported on September 22, 2022, “In the northern city of Rasht, protesters took over a street, chanting, ‘Death to the dictator!’ and ‘Death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the supreme leader!’”

This reflects the undeniable truth: Iranians do not view the Pahlavi dynasty as a solution to their suffering. To ignore this and present Pahlavi as a voice of the Iranian opposition is to distort reality. CPAC, which prides itself on listening to the will of the people, should take note of what the Iranian people themselves are saying.

The mullahs in Tehran know that a truly democratic opposition movement could threaten their grip on power. That is why they deliberately tolerate weak, ineffective exiled figures like Pahlavi — allowing him just enough visibility to distract from real threats to their rule.

Even the Iranian regime itself has admitted that monarchists serve its survival. According to a February 1, 2025, article in Vatan-e Emrooz, a state-run Iranian newspaper, “A weak and rootless movement like monarchism can actually help the survival of the Islamic Republic. This is the service the royal family provides.” The regime understands that as long as the opposition is divided, it remains firmly in control.

Pahlavi’s role in Iranian politics is not as a real threat, but as a distraction carefully managed by the ruling clerics. “Despite their lack of impact, monarchist activities can actually be an opportunity for the Islamic Republic. A weak rival is always a blessing for governments,” Vatane-e Emrooz added. By amplifying Pahlavi, CPAC unwittingly reinforces a toothless, regime-approved figure rather than aligning with the real democratic forces fighting for a free Iran.

Beyond national security concerns, CPAC’s invitation also clashes with its deep-seated commitment to limited government and rejection of political elitism. Monarchies are the ultimate expression of big government — power consolidated in one unelected family, immune to checks and balances, ruling by birthright rather than by merit. Reza Pahlavi, despite his rebranding efforts, still embodies this outdated, anti-democratic model. The conservative movement has never tolerated dynastic politics, whether in Washington or abroad. CPAC should not be in the business of legitimizing dynastic entitlement, particularly when history has already judged it unworthy.

By extending this invitation, CPAC risks undermining its credibility and betraying the principles it claims to uphold. This is not just a matter of optics; it is a matter of integrity. If CPAC is to maintain its standing as the leading voice for liberty and fight against terrorism, it must stand against hereditary rule, foreign elitism, and figures who engage with America’s adversaries. That means disinviting Reza Pahlavi.

Image: Reza Pahlavi. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.