Resistance: Sheryl Crow sells her Tesla!

We hear that Sheryl Crow is selling her Tesla. Here is the story:

Sheryl Crow had once been a proud Tesla owner, even interfacing with Elon Muskon social media about her car. But whatever support the environmentally minded singer formerly had for the EVs has been superseded by her alarm at the rightward political turn taken by the man she now calls “President Musk,” and so she is saying: “So long Tesla.” In a video posted to Instagram, Crow stands on the street as her Tesla is towed away. The caption says that she has sold the car and donated the money to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk.”

So Crow sold the Tesla and wants the funds to go to NPR.

Frankly, I’m delighted that a liberal like Sheryl is leading the way. Maybe more will dump their assets and fund NPR. It makes our point that it should be market-funded rather supported by any public funds. Let the new funding begin.

Furthermore, putting more Teslas on the street will drop their prices and give more people a chance to own one.

Maybe Sheryl has started a movement. Sell your Tesla, send the proceeds to NPR, and buy a gas-powered car with a good FM radio to catch “All Things Considered.”