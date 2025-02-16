How to free the hostages peacefully

Israelis, for all their intelligence-gathering prowess—the late Major-General George J. Keegan Jr once said the Mossad is worth five CIAs—still suffer from an insufficient understanding of the psychology of their Arab-Muslim enemies.

The Israelis brilliantly figured out how to plant individual bombs on some 3,000 Islamic Party of Islam’s God monsters (Hezbollah) to blow them all up simultaneously, but when it comes to their enemies’ psychopathology, they are less adept.

The late, esteemed anthropologist Ruth Benedict (1887-1948) discerned two principal socialization techniques: shame and guilt. She said there are shame societies and guilt societies. The late esteemed psychoanalyst Erik Erikson likewise described shame as the first stage in childhood development, later followed by guilt. Shame depends on being seen in a forbidden act; guilt is experienced even if no one saw.

Judaism and Christianity are guilt cultures; Japanese and Arabs are shame societies in which “saving face” is paramount.

Moreover, the Arabs’ principal religion, Islam, means “submission,” so theirs is also a culture of domination and submission, in which humiliation is a major component. The Koran explicitly orders Believers to “oppress and humiliate” the Jews, and as we have seen these last 15 months since October 7, 2023, for Muslim Arabs, holding someone hostage means more than the loss of the captive’s freedom. The hostage in their clutches must also be “oppressed and humiliated.”

We also know of the Palestinian Authority police and the fate of fellow Arab Muslims that they arrest. In PA police jails, they, too, are tortured and humiliated. For these psychopaths, total domination of others, especially Jews, is also religiously sanctioned.

In sum, in light of the psychology of the Muslim kidnappers in Gaza, here is a simple plan that might work to free the hostages:

Needed Supplies:

1 garden-variety, garden hose

1 professional TV video camera

1 trenching machine

20 pitas

Implementation:

1) Outside the Israeli prison housing the most dangerous terrorists, the trenching machine should dig a trench 76 feet long (the estimated number of still living hostages) and 3 feet wide (in honor of the G-d of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob), and 12-feet deep (after the 12 Tribes of Israel).

2) When the trench is completed, in the middle of the night, in a surprise raid inside the prison, Israeli forces will rouse Marwan Barghouti and 75 of the worst terrorists from their beds and drive them into the trench, at which point they’ll be told its dimensions and their meaning. It will be a great humiliation for these kidnappers to be told they are now the hostages of the Jews, the evilest people in the world for Muslims. And in this trench, they will remain until the Israeli hostages go free.

3) Once a day, 40 half-pitas should be thrown down into the trench, allowing the video camera to capture for a 24/7 internet podcast the starving terrorists down below fighting over them. Likewise, once a day, a hose should rain down water on the terrorists, forcing them to open their mouths to catch as much of the spray as possible, like trained seals waiting for their trainer to throw them a fish.

4) The terrorists will also have to relieve themselves of their liquid and solid wastes where they stand, an activity also recorded by the live-streaming internet video.

5) A contest in Israel and the States should be held. Entrants will have to pay a small fee, and the contributions will go to the families of the American and Israeli victims. The entrant should submit his/her best guess as to how long before Barghouti and his fellow humiliated ghouls, sex maniacs, murderers, and mutilators begin crying and begging their comrades in Gaza to let the Israeli hostages go free. Prize for the closest guess to be determined.

And yes, this may sound harsh, but you must fight the enemy you have, the one that has been subjecting Israeli civilians, including women and children, to this same treatment, not some pristine enemy you imagine.

Sha'i ben-Tekoa