A majority of self-identified leftists think political assassination is a societal good

Before the 21st century, Democrats were mostly working- and middle-class Americans who believed in the rule of law and loved America. The murderous ones—the violent Black Panthers and Weathermen—existed on the fringe. Now, though, the fringe has moved to the heart of the Democrat party, which is a death cult. And like all death cults, it’s requiring greater sacrifices. The latest manifestation is that a majority of self-identified leftists believe that assassinating people for political ends (e.g., Donald Trump and Elon Musk) is fully justified.

One of the things that radical Muslims and leftists have in common is that they are death cults. The Islamic penchant for rape, torture, and murder on gleefully sadistic scales (e.g., the Yazidis, Israelis, and Christians in Africa) speaks for itself. However, we in the West have been indoctrinated not to recognize the Democrat death cult for what it is.

Abortion, once framed as a rare act to protect women from abuse or death, is now a massive industry with heavy government funding. Women no longer feel it’s a last resort. It is, instead, a first resort to preserve a woman’s comfort level and even something to be proudly “shouted.” Since 1973, it’s estimated that over 63 million babies have been shouted out of existence. Even the pagans limited themselves to sacrificing only a few babies, and they did it out of a desperate need to placate the gods, not to follow their bliss.

Image: X screen grab (cropped).

The climate change belief system is also a death cult. Its more fervent adherents are open about the need to reduce the human population by 90% or so. The rank and file, who also believe that Mother Gaia (that is, the insensate Earth) can only be saved by erasing the human beings who give the Earth value, won’t speak in terms of mass depopulation, but they will stop having children.

And finally, transgenderism is a death cult. When you are pushing an ideology that encourages people to sterilize their children or themselves, and when you are advocating “care” that radically increases suicide rates...that’s a death cult.

In addition to death, leftism is a violent cult. While leftists like to focus obsessively on January 6, the reality is that the greatest amount of political violence in America is tied to the left. Most recently, George Floyd’s drug death in 2020 led to protests so violent that they resulted in the highest recorded civil disorder damages in American history: $1-2 billion in insured damages and over two dozen people killed. However, the Democrat party’s violent antics stretch back much further:

The American Civil War

The KKK

The 1960s protests

The 1970s underground bombings and shootings (e.g., the Weathermen), all of which came from the American left and, as Bill and Bernardine Ayers show, melded into the Democrat party

The Ferguson riots after Michael Brown’s suicide by cop

The Baltimore riots after Freddie Gray died

The 2017 attempt to assassinate the entire Republican House leadership.

The antisemitic violence across America’s campuses since October 7, 2023

The mourning when the two assassination attempts on Trump failed

The celebration of Luigi Mangione for assassinating an insurance company executive

The war on Tesla owners, even though those same owners were once leftist darlings because many bought their cars as part of the climate death cult

And that’s just what I can think of off the top of my head.

But the blood lust is growing. The Network Contagion Research Institute and the Rutgers University Social Perception Lab conducted a joint poll of 1,264 people to determine their perceptions about politicized violence. Although we’ve all seen the verbal insanity unleashed against Donald Trump and Elon Musk since the election, it was still shocking to learn that a majority of leftists, especially those who escaped X’s allegedly toxic atmosphere for the “safe space” of Blue Sky, support political violence, including assassination:

The findings signal a threat to political stability and public safety. Key data points include: Murder Justification: 31% and 38% of respondents stated it would be at least someone justified to murder Elon Musk and President Trump , respectively. These effects were largely driven by respondents that self-identified as left of center, [fn. omitted] with 48% and 55% at least somewhat justifying murder for Elon Musk and President Trump, respectively, indicating significantly higher justification for violence against these figures.

and of respondents stated it would be at least someone justified to murder and , respectively. Property Destruction: Nearly 40% of respondents ( 39.8% ) stated it is at least somewhat acceptable (or more) to destroy a Tesla dealership in protest.

Nearly of respondents ( ) stated it is at least somewhat acceptable (or more) to in protest. Psychological/Ideological Correlations with Assassination Culture: These beliefs are highly correlated with one another, as well as with the justification of the murder of the UnitedHealthcare CEO and hyper-partisan left-wing ideology. [snip] Online Amplification of Radical Ideation: BlueSky plays a significant and predictive role in amplifying radical ideation.

You can read the whole study here, although I warn you that it’s deeply depressing.

However, it’s not surprising. When it comes to Democrat violence, it’s not just the Antifa types. The mainstream media, whether MSNBC, The Washington Post, CNN, or the harridans of The View, encourage radicalism and constantly hint that violence is an acceptable approach to politics:

America has gone through violent convulsions before. If you read Bryan Burrough’s riveting Days of Rage: America's Radical Underground, the FBI, and the Forgotten Age of Revolutionary Violence, you’ll be reminded of the violence that leftist revolutionaries brought to America, with bombings becoming a regular occurrence in the 1970s. However, back in the day, most Americans, including the media, were appalled, and these violent actors were recognized and denigrated as fringe activists who had to be stopped before destroying the country.

It's different this time. These are not fringe ideas. They lie at the heart of the Democrat party and, as the old movie tagline goes, we should “Be afraid. Be very afraid.” Unless America’s law enforcement and justice system rein in these violent impulses and actions immediately, they can quickly metastasize with devastating consequences for America.