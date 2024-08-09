Extreme Harris, extreme Walz

The Democrats have decided on a Harris-Walz ticket, the most extreme, farthest-left such pairing in American history.

As a senator, Kamala Harris was to the left of an avowed socialist, Bernie Sanders. That’s truly remarkable and hard to do. While in California, she was a staunch promoter of policies that ruined the erstwhile Golden State and caused hundreds of thousands to flee to saner locales. And she has donated to Legal Aid D.C., a group that worked in part to defund the police.

And Walz might be to the left of Harris! Crazy Tim of Minnesota has declared the Land of 10,000 Snowflakes to be a sanctuary state for abortion. And for those seeking transgender surgeries. And, effectively, for illegal aliens (to whom he granted driver’s licenses and free college tuition). Etc., etc., etc.

As has been routinely noted elsewhere, Walz let Minneapolis burn — for several days — and Harris helped bail out the arsonists, putting other people’s money where her mouth was...by championing the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Moreover, lack of oversight from the Walz administration contributed to the theft of $250 million from a federal food aid program, according to a recent audit published by the Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) for the state of Minnesota. Participants in the scheme allegedly doctored invoices for millions of meals for children, siphoning off more than a quarter-billion dollars in federal funds, the OLA report found.

The Power Line blog has some highly illustrative charts showing what has happened to the North Star State under Walz’s “leadership.” One shows that, under Walz, Minnesota became a high crime state for the first time ever. In 2020, its crime rate surpassed the national average, truly shocking for a state still filled with Scandinavians. Another shows that student achievement declined even as education spending increased dramatically. A third shows that, under Walz, Minnesota’s per capita GDP fell below the national average for the first time ever. Still another shows that, under Walz, Minnesota has joined California (and New York and Illinois) and become a state that people are leaving in droves.

That’s quite a record to defend. And I haven’t even mentioned that he allegedly bailed on his National Guard unit right before it was scheduled to deploy to Iraq. Or that he was once pulled over for driving 96 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone, failed a sobriety test, and was arrested for driving while intoxicated — a charge he somehow pleaded down to reckless driving.

Walz is on record as saying that one person’s socialism is another’s “neighborliness,” which is nothing short of mind-blowing in its ignorance, historical and otherwise. Not sure if Walz is a big fan of “neighborliness” in any case. He instituted a “snitch line” early on in the pandemic, urging people to turn in their neighbors if they saw them, say, playing basketball in a park or attending in-person church services. An estimated 10,000 reports were taken. (“Land of 10,000 snitches”?) Sounds more like the East German Stasi than “Minnesota Nice.”

Walz is supposed to help with the rural vote, yet he once remarked of the red (mostly rural) area on a political map of his own state, “It’s mostly rocks and cows that are in that red area.” He is clearly more at home ensconced in his mansion in the Twin Cities.

As for Walz’s wife, well, she left her windows open during the 2020 BLM riots, when her state’s largest city was aflame. Why? So she could “smell the burning tires.” (It is not known if she loves the “smell of napalm in the morning,” too.)

The moment I heard that Kamala was going to be the Democrats’ nominee, I wrote that the mainstream media would promptly treat her like a “female Messiah.” Got that one right. And now they are fawning over Walz, citing his “Midwestern charm” and “big dad energy,” which, apparently, is melting hearts “across the internet.”

Embarrassing, repulsive, maddening — in no particular order.

So, there you have it: the woman from the Land of 10,000 Fakes and the man from the Land of 10,000 Snowflakes. A match made in...well, hell.

Especially if you live in the formerly United States of America.

Image: Tim Walz. Credit: Lorie Shaull via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.