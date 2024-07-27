Kamala Harris, female messiah?

The entire federal government apparatus, made-up largely of Democrats, uses taxpayer money to attack its political opponents and retain and enhance its power. The larger the government gets, the larger it wants to be. And too many people are either on the government dole or are too stupid to notice or care.

This is why it is so dangerous for Republicans, and Trump supporters in specific, to be overconfident about the upcoming election.

Democrats, being maniacally power-besotted and grotesquely evil, no doubt have tricks up their sleeve as regards the upcoming presidential election. They have not openly imported 10 million illegal undocumented immigrants for no reason. And they “harvest” ballots like a farmer harvests corn, though the farmer at least knows from whence the corn came.

As recently as a few weeks ago, some Democrats—and their human remoras that make up the mainstream media (emphasis on make up)—were claiming that President Biden was in tip-top shape, vigorous and virile, focused and sharp as the proverbial tack. The White House doctor claimed Biden was “healthy, active, robust.” Age had nothing on Biden and was an arbitrary and moot issue! However, once top Democrats realized that a Biden victory would be so preposterous (after his debate performance) as to arouse suspicion even among the dullest of Americans, he was issued an ultimatum and forced to quit his campaign…and the media was given its updated talking points. At which time it turned on Biden like Michael Moore on a Whopper with cheese.

And started claiming that Trump was too old to be president.

When Democrat power brokers decided to go all in on Kamala Harris, another set of talking points went out to the Enemies of the People, who dutifully—and instantaneously—rallied as one, parroting the new pro-Kamala line. And presto, the once utterly ineffective and vacuous giggler was suddenly unburdened by her own past!

In the eyes of the media, Kamala Harris is now the most gifted, compelling, and beatific woman ever to grace the planet. She is nothing less than a female messiah. To besmirch the Lightbringer 2.0 in any way, shape, or form would be an assault on all things decent and beautiful. (Thus endeth the media’s reading.)

Remember the first line of this post: The entire federal government apparatus, made-up largely of Democrats, uses taxpayer money to attack its political opponents and retain and enhance its power. It is doing so right now. And it employs any and every means necessary. It is particularly fond of lies and hoaxes. Nearly everything it tells the media to tell us is a lie, a hoax. The Russian Collusion Hoax. The Hunter’s laptop bears all the earmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign hoax. The COVID-19 and its origins and proper responses hoax. The Joe Biden is “robust” and in the peak of health hoax. Hoaxes all. And the idea that Kamala Harris is significantly more competent to perform presidential duties than the failing Joe Biden is also a hoax. As is the notion that the only reason anyone wouldn’t vote for her is because of racism or sexism. A disgusting and dangerous hoax.

Kamala Harris has an extreme left voting record. She botched the border. She appears to be an anti-Semite. She is for virtually unfettered abortion. She isn’t the Messiah. She’s a mess. She doesn’t deserve to become the Cackler-in-Chief. And that’s the truth.

Something we could use a whole lot more of.

