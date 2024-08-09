Ask Walz for a copy of his NGB Form 22

There is a lot of controversy around Minnesota governor Tim Walz’s claims about his service with the Nebraska and Minnesota Army National Guard. According to some of those who served with him, his claims about his rank and experience are quite different from what they recall about his service. Those questions can be resolved with a glance at his NGB Form 22, National Guard Report of Separation and Record of Service.

NGB Form 22 must be signed by the servicemember when he/she is discharged. By signing the document, the retiring soldier acknowledges his/her retirement rank, military education, places of service and any decorations. A copy of Walz’s NGB Form 22 can be obtained by contacting the National Guard Adjutant’s office for Minnesota.

Evidently, based on press statements, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance alleges that Walz is guilty of “stolen valor.” That allegation has legal ramifications because it is against federal law to lie about military service with the intent to defraud.

There are a couple of issues here. Walz allegedly has claimed to be a retired command sergeant major and that he carried a gun “in war.” However, the Harris-Walz campaign pushed back stating “the governor carried, fired and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times.” That statement sidesteps the issue.

By 2005, Walz had 24 years of service with the Army National Guard, at which time his unit was tapped to deploy to Iraq. For a number of reasons given -- being a critic of the Bush administration’s Iraq war, a young daughter at home and his desire to run for public office -- Walz decided to retire rather than deploy to combat with his unit.

Senator Vance takes issue with Walz’s retirement decision. “I think it’s shameful to prepare [a] unit to go to Iraq to make a promise that you’re going to follow through and then to drop out right before you actually have to go. I also think it’s dishonest,” Vance said.

In my generation, future political leaders like Bill Clinton evaded going to war through a variety of draft deferments and by reneging on his commitment to join the ROTC. Meanwhile, others joined the National Guard to avoid being drafted as well. That was often the preferred alternative to deserting the country, which was an out for hundreds of thousands of young men.

Of course, Walz won’t be the first politician to misrepresent his military service. Recall that Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal “made a handful of false and misleading statements about having served in Vietnam during the period of American involvement in the war there.”

Evidently, Walz joined the National Guard to earn money for college under the GI Bill. That has been a common practice for many and it should be encouraged, especially today when recruitment is in the toilet.

What is not acceptable is making false claims about your rank and type of service. That is part of the federal record vis-à-vis NGB Form 22. That official form, which was signed by Walz before leaving service, will lay to rest his retired rank, any claimed awards, his military education and where he served -- in combat or not.

Has the governor been dishonest about his service, as Vance claims? Should he have deployed to Iraq with his unit rather than retire? The answer to the first question is a matter of public record. The second question goes to Walz’s loyalty to the soldiers he led and ultimately to the voters this fall.

We ought to thank those who volunteer to serve in the armed forces. However, we should not overlook false claims about service and what some contend is the abandonment of a unit heading to war. Ultimately, the American voters will have to decide whether Tim Walz has the character to become a leader that is one heartbeat away from serving as the commander in chief of America’s armed forces.

Mr. Maginnis is a retired U.S. Army officer and the author of eleven books.

Image: Prometheus AvV