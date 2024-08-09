Tampon Tim’s Four Feathers

The term “weird” hardly covers the bizarre Democrat VP nominee, Tim Walz. From his embrace of “trans” doctrine, all the way to putting tampons in boy’s restrooms to his love affair with Communist China, right down to a secret police station in the Twin Cities; to his Nero-like attitude toward the 2020 Minneapolis riots, the guy is downright creepy. At least, with the next Minnesota riots, citizens will know to look for a Chi-Com policemen first, as they will at least have the governor’s support.

Naturally, as a good Alinsky disciple, Walz even made a name for himself with some Freudian projection, calling the Republicans “weird” and repeating an absurd internet hoax about JD Vance.

But I think the truth is already catching up to Walz, especially about his military record. It seems he lied about retiring as a “Command Master Sergeant” on his official bio. He didn’t; he was demoted and the reason is astounding.

In 2005, after collecting decades of pay and pension for his part-time job in the National Guard, his unit was activated to the Middle East. Rather than lead his men into combat, Walz chickened out, abruptly retiring on the eve of deployment.

If that sounds familiar, it’s the plot of the famous old British novel, The Four Feathers. In that story, the hero regrets his resignation right before his regiment is called up, and ultimately redeems himself, saving comrades by some amazing derring-do.

In the real-life Tim Walz version, however, our hero redeems himself in politics, winning ever higher offices with one disgraceful performance after another. Minnesota’s tame liberal media knew all this and downplayed it as long as they could. Up against a real Marine volunteer in Iraq like Vance, now it’s not so easy.

Walz also likes to repeat the Seth Moulton nonsense about carrying an AR-15 in combat and that civilians should not have such “weapons of war.” As we know, the military issues actual “assault rifles,” fully automatic weapons to our soldiers. Just because the plain-old, semi-automatic AR-15 looks a bit like a military rifle doesn’t make it one.

Trying the same stupid argument, Walz has made it seem as if he was actually in combat, which of course he was not. The only “deployment” Walz was ever on, was decades ago to a base in sunny Italy for a few months.

Back in 2004, political experts said we were wasting our time with John O’Neill and Unfit for Command exposing John Kerry’s brief and disgraceful tour of duty in Vietnam. Too complicated, and nobody cares, they said. Rank and file conservatives pressed on through the summer and fall; by the end, after the John Kerry lies and evasions, most voters understood what a phony he was.

It shouldn’t take that long with Tim Walz. His old comrades are happy to explain it all and it is a very simple story of selfishness and dishonor.

Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, KY.

Image: Lorie Shaull