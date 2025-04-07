Protests for Dummies

It is with shock and awe that protests are breaking out across America filled with angry liberals dancing “The Electric Slide” and carrying signs. I still remember the Vietnam protests of 1968 which in retrospect, made sense. Old guys in Washington waged war with Vietnam and 58,000 young men died horribly in fetid swamps never understanding exactly what they were doing there in the first place. I always remember those protest signs: “Hey, hey LBJ, how many kids have you killed today?”

Rallies today are confusing and participants evidently don’t know exactly what they are protesting. We get that they are angry, but they aren’t exactly standing on a barricade singing “One More Day.” Instead, these protesters are burning Teslas, polluting the environment and screaming “Hands Off!” Apparently they are really mad at The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which was tasked with finding fraud and government waste. As a testament to their anger, leftists proudly wave the following signs:

Hands off our illegal immigrants. We want gang bangers, rapists, murderers, pedophiles and miscreants in our society—well not in our community and certainly not as our neighbors, but somewhere. It’s only right. Which reminds me of the invasion of Martha’s Vineyard. One bright day, 50 (f-i-f-t-y) immigrants arrived and walked right by their town sign that proudly proclaimed:

ALL ARE WELCOME HERE. WE STAND WITH IMMIGRANTS.

Affluent residents panicked, declared Defcon 5 and called out the National Guard. Those huddled masses who washed up on their shore were quietly removed within 24 hours to parts unknown. Judge Boasberg didn’t bang his gavel and insist on their return.

Hands off our education. How dare you mess with our crack education system that

has spectacularly failed countless generations of students? Students graduate from poor high schools illiterate and needlessly impeded from achieving success in life. Wealthy kids get to attend premier public and private schools and graduate with golden tickets to attend upper tier colleges and universities. Leave those underperforming schools alone and make sure that superintendents and administrators are paid big bucks to maintain the status quo.

Hands off our uneven, anti-American economy. How dare Trump impose large tariffs on goods pouring into this country? It is not fair to equalize the playing field and demand reciprocity from countries who have been ripping off America for generations. Sure, we can’t sell cars to China, rice to Japan, motorcycles to India, or shellfish to the European Union (EU) but who cares.

Trump—leave those other nations alone!

It seems feasible that those protests are in fact for dummies-dummies who hate Trump and always will. Someday Trump may cure cancer and those same dummies would hold up signs that proclaim: HANDS OFF MY CANCER—WE LOVE CANCER—SHAME ON TRUMP FOR FIRING ONCOLOGISTS—IT IS OUR RIGHT TO DIE FROM CANCER.

Leftists should just carry universal signs: WE HATE TRUMP AND WE HATE MUSK MORE THAN WE LOVE AMERICA. Now those signs would make more sense.

Image from X.