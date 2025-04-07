Maybe it's time to clean up the 25th

It's obvious to anyone that President Biden's elevator did not go to the top floor. Not long ago, some of us saw the President on TV and wondered how that man was fit to answer any national security phone call no matter what time it came in. Suddenly, there are books telling us that what our eyes were indeed watching a man in cognitive decline, as Nicole Russell reports:

For months in early 2024, conservatives like myself tried to sound the alarm on President Joe Biden's declining physical and mental health. It was obvious that he was unwell.

Yet, Democrats and much of the legacy news media ignored that reality and even attacked those of us who were willing to speak the truth. They claimed we were fabricating tales and spreading baseless conspiracy theories.

Now, the narrative has changed dramatically. Journalists are publishing books and news articles detailing not only Biden's poor health but also an orchestrated cover-up inside the White House. According to one of the books, even one of Biden's closest former aides now admits that the commander in chief was "out of it" last year as he attempted to run for reelection.

This is one of the biggest scandals of my adult life. Now we know that Biden's inner circle deliberately misled the American people in an election year about the incumbent president's ability to serve a second term.

We also know that journalists were far too passive, at best, in reporting revelations that Americans needed to know before the election.

Too passive? Ya think? Or maybe a combination of "in the tank" and Trump Derangement Syndrome?

The Congress should hold hearings and bring in some of the people around the President and demand explanations. For example, did he really understand all those pardons? Or the executive orders? A little information would go a long way.

Finally, we should clarify how to activate the 25th Amendment. At the moment, there is too much reliance on the Vice President and Cabinet. What happens when the VP and the Cabinet protect the man? Should there be another trigger such as a congressional resolution to activate the 25th.

We cannot have a repeat of what we saw from the Biden years. After all, everybody knew that the President was not up to the job but the people who could do something about it did not.

What’s the point of a 25th if it doesn’t get activated?

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: AT via Magic Studio