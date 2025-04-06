Billionaire heiress Rep. Sara Jacobs makes a fool of herself in bid to defund DOGE

How stupid do you have to be to try to defund a government agency that doesn't cost anything?

Call it Sara Jacobs-stupid, the billionaire heiress who represents my congressional district in San Diego, having come out with what she calls the 'Delete DOGE' Act.

I just introduced the Delete DOGE Act, which – you guessed it – would defund DOGE. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 4, 2025

The motive of which is obvious enough for anyone with a brain to see.

Jacobs's family, which owns the Qualcomm fortune, courtesy of old gramps Irwin Jacobs, who founded the company, is heavily involved with USAID-funded NGOs such as Jewish Family Services (which has "serviced" illegal aliens), and Planned Parenthood of San Diego County, with its many abortion mills. Her sibling is a mess, having gone transgender on them, so they're also involved with various transgender promotion activities, which involves a lot of nonprofits with USAID contracts, too.

What she's doing is protecting the family philanthropies and pretending it's all about doing good:

Billionaire granddaughter of @Qualcomm wants to keep spending billions of other people’s money.



Did Qualcomm lose any contracts in the @DOGE house cleaning? Is the Billionaire congresswoman upset she’s losing some of her inheritance? https://t.co/HtKGwS5KdN — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 4, 2025

Sara is a coward. She’s doing all of this media to cover up the fact her family‘s bottom line is most impacted by any doge cuts. https://t.co/b9e0snnoRY pic.twitter.com/JgdX5vGu4J — 𝑍ᴀᴄᴋ Ꮹɪᴀɴɪɴᴏ (@ZackGianino) April 6, 2025

Just one problem: They don't take any federal money.

That's right, DOGE, which is focused on getting rid of waste, fraud and abuse in government, doesn't take any federal money:

The funny part is that “defunding” DOGE would have no effect, as the team is widely distributed within the government and, unlike Dem NGO scams, needs zero taxpayer funding — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2025

It's kind of hard to defund something that doesn't take federal funding, and what's more, is immensely popular with the public. How do you defund a group that takes no federal money? Did Jacobs think to ask when she wrote the bill? She's staring to look like a "junior," an incompetent heir who inherits fortunes from forebears and blows it quickly.

Musk, who has more money than Jacobs has or ever will, knows her game well:

She's a pipsqueak to this giant, absolutely pathetic, actually.

Rep. Darrell Issa, another tycoon from the coast, who now represents San Diego's eastern badlands as an impressive and rare Republican, has a better idea:

I have a bill to do the opposite.



Codify DOGE.



Eliminate fraud and abuse. https://t.co/sJdExw50IO — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) April 5, 2025

Which is what needs to happen and actually might.

Jacobs in her wokesterism is rapidly making herself a laughingstock, not just with the odd specter of a billionaire heiress ranting and raving about billionaires paying their fair share, or billionaires running the country, but in her incredible ignorance of legislative details.

She never had a real job of any kind before getting her congressional seat after three tries in three different districts, the Jacobs money funding her, and the Democrats running much crazier candidates on top-two voting setups to ensure that everyone sane had to vote for her. But she's as wretched as the ones the voters rejected, so it's no gain to see an AOC-level dumb cluck like Jacobs attempt to be a lawmaker. She's as bad as any of them, and now she's looking ridiculous.

One can only hope that central San Diego can somehow do better now that she's wasting everyone's time. She has no idea what she's doing.

Image: X screen shot / Official portrait