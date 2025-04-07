Remember, MAGA: This is No Time to Go Wobbly

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once reprimanded President George H.W. Bush with: "This is no time to go wobbly."

A variation of those words, for MAGA now, seem appropriate.

Thatcher's words occurred in 1990 when Bush considered how to respond to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait – whether to adopt a military response or not.

Today, there is an invasion of another sort, President Donald Trump, DOGE, and the MAGA coalition mounting a full-on attack on the international deep state, globalists, and New World Order, the latter promoted by that same President Bush.

Screenshot The Last Refuge

Trump’s assault spans multiple fronts, both foreign and domestic, as well as economic and social issues.

America’s Southern border is nearly closed.

Axios admitted:

The number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. southern border plummeted in February to the lowest level seen in decades.

Illegal aliens are being deported, with a special focus on criminals and those affiliated with groups labeled as terrorists by the U.S., even while on student visas. Taxpayer-funded food, housing, education, and medical care for those illegally in America is coming to an end, as Trump promised long ago.

Trump is attempting to unravel U.S. involvement in what seems to be Russia's attack on innocent Ukraine for no clear reason. However, a recent New York Times investigation reveals that America was more intimately and extensively entangled in the war than previously understood.

Trump campaigned on withdrawing us from such messes, particularly those proxy wars instigated by U.S. intelligence and diplomatic agencies.

Then there is the economy, another key factor contributing to Trump’s reelection.

As CNBC notably acknowledged:

Inflation rate eased to 2.8% in February, lower than expected.

Promises made, promises kept.

Jobs are back as well. As NBC News reported:

The U.S. added 228,000 jobs in March, beating forecasts.

On the social front, Trump, through executive order, is ending: “Radical and wasteful government DEI programs and preferencing.”

Another executive order is titled, “Keeping men out of women’s sports.”

Universities that ignore antisemitism risk losing federal funding, as Columbia and Princeton are discovering.

At a public school level, Trump warns: “Eliminate DEI programs or lose funding.”

These are all issues that Trump campaigned on and which the MAGA base, along with most Republicans, overwhelmingly support. It’s the Trump Doctrine of national security through economic security. And of common sense.

Yet, there is resistance.

Trump is making progress despite the unconstitutional lawfare resistance from judges trying to undermine the Article II constitutional authority of the Executive Branch. DEI initiatives have been halted by executive order.

Whenever Trump exercises executive authority, a rogue judge appears like a jack in the box to issue a temporary restraining order. The aim is to delay his agenda and wear him down along with his supporters.

Last week, Trump unveiled his “Liberation Day” tariffs to level the unfair international economic playing field. These are reciprocal tariffs imposed on countries that tax American products, placing American manufacturers and goods at a significant disadvantage.

Several countries, including Vietnam, Israel, India, and Argentina, are considering or have already lifted tariffs on the U.S.

However, the chattering class of Democrats, corporate media, Chamber of Commerce Republicans, and NeverTrumpers are apoplectic, warning of an impending economic Armageddon.

Throughout history, presidents have utilized tariffs. In fact, before the ratification of the 16th Amendment, which established an income tax, the American government was primarily funded by tariffs.

Democrats supported tariffs before opposing them, as this video montage illustrates. Democrats also loved Teslas before vandalizing them and setting them on fire. This reflects situational outrage and principles.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson made these points.

A lot of our trading partners, including some of our allies, have not been good partners. If tariffs are so bad, why do they have them? Or if the American consumer is going to pay all the tariff, then why do they care about tariffs?

It appears that many countries, flourishing economically while imposing import tariffs, are not harming their people and economies as doomsayers claim Trump will do by also employing the same tariffs.

The Wall Street and laptop classes are distraught by the recent Dow drop.

Bessent also said:

“Wall Street’s done great. It can continue doing well. But it’s Main Street’s turn. And that’s what we saw yesterday. It’s Main Street’s turn.”

Main Street voted for Trump, much to the dismay of the elites, including those on Wall Street.

Bessent further distinguished between the ruling class elites and American workers, the latter representing Trump’s base.

The top 10% of Americans own 88% of equities, 88% of the stock market. The next 40% owns 12% of the stock market. The bottom 50% has debt. They have credit card bills. They rent their homes, they have auto loans. And we’ve got to give them some relief.

It’s trendy to be alarmed and aghast at tariffs, which illustrates the divide between Wall Street and Main Street.

This is the golden opportunity for Republicans to join Trump on tariffs and the rest of his agenda. Trump won a modern-day landslide electoral victory. Republicans control the House and Senate. They should take advantage of this uncommon and perhaps short-lived opportunity. Maybe they don’t want to.

Congress is dithering over Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s request to vote remotely because she has a two-year-old child, even though Congress has a nursery. Mama Anna can attend in person to vote.

Congress could be cutting taxes and spending, but it is not. It could be codifying Trump’s executive orders into law, reducing the chance they will be reversed by the next Democratic administration. Yet it works a two-day workweek.

And stop complaining about tariffs, expecting miraculous results after only a few days. A person who is overweight, unhealthy, and addicted to junk food won’t suddenly become healthy after just a week of dieting and exercising.

Be patient, and don’t get wobbly. The tariffs from Trump's first term did not trigger the predicted inflation. Allow the process to unfold instead of reacting with hair-on-fire histrionics.

What’s the alternative? Abandon Trump, lose the midterm elections, and have either a lame or dead-duck president accomplishing nothing. Or revert to another Obama term, pushing America closer to an Orwellian nightmare or Hunger Games society.

Many will say that we need to elect representatives and officials of principle, those who follow the Constitution.

How has that worked out? Trump is the last bastion between hope and an Obama/AOC/Crockett/Sanders/ Pelosi/Schumer government.

Trump needs support, especially from his own party. Overreacting to tariffs and deportations plays into the Democrats' hands, sewing discord and division within the GOP, ultimately fracturing it and any hope for MAGA.

Trump has the support of likely U.S. voters, as Rasmussen Reports found. His approval rating has hovered around 50%, far higher than Congressional Democrats, sitting at 21% approval.

We stand at a crossroads, a moment of decision. National survival and prosperity or losing the America we know.

Candidate Trump spelled it out to voters just before the 2016 election:

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People. There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense. The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself. The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. As an example, just one single trade deal they’d like to pass, involves trillions of dollars controlled by many countries, corporations and lobbyists. For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat. This is not simply another four-year election. This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not We The People reclaim control over our government.

Now is not the time to falter. Our futures, along with those of our children and grandchildren, are at stake.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and Email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.