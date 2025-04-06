As the House is about to grill Biden’s doctor, Biden’s chief of staff admits the truth: They always knew

One of the most frustrating things for conservatives is that the past many years have shown them that being a Democrat means never having to say you’re sorry, let alone face the consequences for actions that are destructive, shameful, or even criminal. However, it’s possible that Biden’s doctor may at least be humiliated for giving Biden a clean bill of health, even as Biden’s one-time chief of staff has made the shameful admission that he always knew that Biden was demented going into the 2024 election. True justice, though, would see these men and other similarly situated Democrats indicted for fraud so that a full trial can reveal whether they were misguided or genuinely criminal.

Kevin O’Connor was the White House doctor who opined that Biden’s health was “excellent” just days after Biden’s debate performance forced him out of the 2024 presidential race and that he had no Parkinson’s or related illnesses. In light of Biden’s manifest confusion during the debate, O’Connor’s written evaluation was so unrelated to reality that even the AP, as reported via PBS, was baffled.

Image by Andrea Widburg.

Now, though, it seems as if O’Connor will be called upon to answer for his assurance that Biden was in peak condition, all observable evidence to the contrary:

Former White House doctor Kevin O’Connor will be among those grilled by House Republicans for hiding President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline from the American public, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) told The Post. “Dr. Kevin O’Connor will absolutely, positively be implicated in the cover-up of this. He is a massive, massive part,” said Jackson, a physician by trade who served in the White House Medical Unit under three presidents before being elected to Congress, where he now chairs the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations “I guarantee you Kevin O’Connor has medical information that the American people don’t have,” Jackson went on. “He was probably putting President Biden on lots of medications that we have no clue of — in efforts to try to treat his cognitive decline.”

That’s certainly a start. If the evidence shows that O’Connor knowingly lied to the American people (as opposed to being just a credulous ignoramus), that’s a form of fraud and should leave him liable to indictment for both criminal and election fraud, both of which can end with heavy fines and incarceration.

While we don’t know what O’Connor will say once under oath, we do know that Ron Klain, Biden’s one-time chief of staff, has freely admitted the truth, which is that he knew that Biden was a mental vegetable going into the 2024 election:

In a new book, Joe Biden’s former White House chief of staff paints a devastating picture of the then US president’s mental and physical state before the debate with Donald Trump that sent his 2024 campaign into a tailspin, resulting in his relinquishing the Democratic nomination to Kamala Harris. [snip] According to Klain, it turned out that Biden “didn’t know what Trump had been saying and couldn’t grasp what the back and forth was”; left preparation and fell asleep by the pool; obsessed about foreign leaders, saying “these guys say I’m doing a great job as president so I must be a great president”; “didn’t really understand what his argument was on inflation”; and “had nothing to say about a second term other than finish the job”.

The linked article, which describes Biden’s mental state in greater detail, is worth the read, and it makes something very clear: Klain seemingly attempted to run a known vegetable for president.

I suspect, too, that those admitting to hiding Biden’s decline in the lead-up to the 2024 election were doing the same from the moment of the 2020 election. It was already clear to anyone watching that Biden’s brain was turning mush. All these people were apparently in autopen mode, hiding Biden’s dementia while allowing non-elected ciphers to run the administration, piling fraud on top of fraud.

Of course, given the possible criminal implications of this fraud, one must wonder why former Biden officials are coming clean about their actions in covering up Biden’s dementia. I honestly don’t know why anyone would admit to doing what they did. Perhaps they’re assuming that, being Democrats, there will not be any consequences for their actions. I devoutly hope that this assumption is very wrong.