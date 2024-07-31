MN governor Tim Walz: ‘One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness’

“One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

At least, that’s how Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, described his progressive “values” during a “White Dudes for Harris” fundraising call on Monday evening. Here’s a video clip from the event, for reference:

"Don't ever shy away from our progressive values. One person's socialism is another person's neighborliness." - Gov. Tim Walz



He wants to be Kamala’s running mate so bad.pic.twitter.com/oSS0NGjOFy — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 30, 2024

“Neighborliness” — is that what we’re calling it now?

The Bolsheviks were just being neighborly as they carried out the Red Terror decree, “which prescribed ‘mass shooting’ to be ‘inflicted without hesitation.’”

Joseph Stalin was just being neighborly when he de facto seized private property for the state, collectivized the farms, shipped the resistant kulaks off to prison camps, and starved millions of people to death.

The Spanish socialists were just being neighborly when they murdered thousands of Catholics in what was known as the Spanish Red Terror.

Adolf Hitler was just being neighborly when he used political power to destroy the private businesses of Jews, and implemented social programs like “Realm’s Work Committee of Institutions for Cure and Care” and “Charitable Transport Company for the Sick” — the former was the agency that collected medical questionnaires to determine a person’s value, the latter was the government apparatus that delivered the members of society found “unworthy” of life to the killing centers.

Fidel Castro was just being neighborly when he ruled so wickedly that the Cuban people would rather inject themselves with AIDS than live under his regime.

Che Guevara was just being neighborly when he ordered a father and his twin boys before a firing squad for resisting the theft of their “humble family farm,” and installed a big, beautiful picture window overlooking the prison yard so he could watch the executions any time he wanted to take a break from his administrative duties.

Herman Marks, also known as El Carnicero (the Butcher), was just being neighborly when he unloaded his pistol into the faces of his victims so the family wouldn’t be able to look upon their dead, made cufflinks from spent brass as sentimental keepsakes, and bragged about the “festivities” that often kept him “busy” all night long.

Hugo Chávez was just being neighborly when he stripped the people of their God-given right to self-defense, also known as the right to keep and bear arms; consequently, the murder rate in Venezuela shot up to unprecedented levels (Reuters reported it “quadrupled”) and became known as one of the “most dangerous” nations in the world, with more than 65 murders in the country every single day.

Barack Obama was just being neighborly when he destroyed the financial security and stability of generations of American citizens and drastically expanded socialized medicine.

Joe Biden was just being neighborly when he issued diktats to transfer billions in debt from people who incurred loans to those who did not.

Nicolás Maduro was just being neighborly when he and his goons carried out thousands of extrajudicial killings and forged crime scene evidence.

Breadlines, gulags, gun confiscation, wealth redistribution, poverty, starvation, firing squads—hey, it’s all just “neighborliness!”

These socialists would make for a great team of white (and brown and black!) dudes for Harris!

Image: Public domain.