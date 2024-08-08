Veterans on X take a stand against Tim Walz’s abandoning his unit

Since the Vietnam era, the Democrat posture has been to oppose war. Indeed, the only war Democrats have been enthusiastic about since then is the Ukraine War, which is a bloodbath that will have no direct discernable effect on America’s national security (although it is draining our weapons supply). This reality does not mean that Democrats have not served in the military and used that service to advance their political careers. Minnesota governor Tim Walz traded on his service in the National Guard for decades. Now that he’s playing in the big leagues, though, we’ve learned that he lied about his service and ran from his men when battle neared.

John Kerry, Richard Blumenthal, Pete Buttigieg, Tim Walz...these are just a few hard-left Democrats who enlisted and then used that enlistment for political advancement. While Kerry and Buttigieg really did serve in combat zones, Blumenthal lied outright, implying that his time in the Marine Reserves in D.C. was, instead, active duty in Vietnam. Now, it turns out that Tim Walz is a liar in the Blumenthal mode.

The Tim Walz narrative is that he served overseas in combat zones while in the National Guard, retiring as a command sergeant major. The only problem is that this narrative contains a series of lies by omission.

First, Walz implied he’d served in Afghanistan when he never got further east than a luxury gig in Italy. That means that his whole shtick about being a gun-toting combat vet to justify his dream of destroying the Second Amendment is farcical.

Second, he only had a conditional promotion to command sergeant major, after which he was demoted to master sergeant because he did not complete his obligation to serve for a minimal amount of time. It’s that decision to leave before the promotion became permanent that highlights Walz’s real problem.

Third, and most seriously, when Walz’s unit was going to be sent to Iraq at the height of the war, he abruptly retired. That not only jettisoned his promotion, but it left his unit high and dry.

Then listen to the unit's Command Sergeant Major that did go to Iraq? pic.twitter.com/kMxM8qYfcT — Tracy Baker (@tracylbaker) August 8, 2024

So, Walz really was a longstanding member of the National Guard, having first enlisted in Nebraska in 1981 before transferring to the Minnesota National Guard. In 2001, when he’d accrued his 20 years of service, he reenlisted for another six years after 9/11. All of that is commendable. It’s his apparent running away and then lying about his rank and the nature of his service that’s a problem. Incidentally, Walz had multiple opportunities to correct any misconceptions about his service but never did.

What really galls veterans is the “running away before being deployed” part. That’s why they responded enthusiastically when Kurt Schlichter, who served in Iraq and retired from the National Guard with the rank of colonel, invited vets to submit photos of them not being Tim Walz:

Me not being Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/sEKiFw2btZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 7, 2024

Vets, post your photo of you not being Tim Walz! pic.twitter.com/OWROmYPlS4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 7, 2024

The response to Kurt’s request was overwhelming and, in the case of posts honoring men who served and never made it home or came home terribly injured, deeply moving. Many posts ended up on Kurt’s timeline, while others can be located by searching for the #NotTimWalsh hashtag or just “not being Tim Walz.” Here’s just a small sampling of the hundreds of posts from and about men and women who served:

This is Sgt Kyle Miller of the Minnesota National Guard



Hometown: Willmar, MN



He was 19 years old and a soldier in Tim Walz' unit



He was killed by an IED on the deployment Tim Walz abandoned pic.twitter.com/kQExlLSc1P — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 7, 2024

My Marine son deployed in Iraq. He was driving the vehicle when it ran over an IED.

He survived, one lost his legs, another was killed.#NotTimWalz pic.twitter.com/6kMRstZHDb — Jennyjenny (@JenniferPelti16) August 7, 2024

This is a photo of me not being Tim Waltz.



Some of us answered the call and some of us (Tim Waltz) cowered in the rear. pic.twitter.com/UZTjFGJh0r — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) August 7, 2024

When my unit in the 4th Infantry Division was notified of deployment to Iraq, I answered the call.



The man Democrats want to be Vice President abandoned his unit because he was and is a coward.



This is a photo of me not being Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/gilySBwJBD — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) August 8, 2024

Me not being @Tim_Walz



Real ones WANT to deploy



In Navy EOD, when a chief or OIC getting his platoon ready to deploy gets injured on a training jump or something…



Dudes will *run* to the CO’s and CMC’s office to try and take his place.



Many such cases.



Except for Tim. 🤔 https://t.co/LmGevdx8Xl pic.twitter.com/nE8Ce4YVgt — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) August 8, 2024

Me not being Tim Walz, 5/2006, mobilized with the USAR, same time as his unit was. Saw many Red Bulls over there but no Walz, as he is a deployment dodging buddy fucking coward. pic.twitter.com/i9nS2xjj14 — Viking Ranger (@ranger_viking) August 7, 2024

I served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. Unlike @Tim_Walz I didn't run away when we were deployed to Iraq in 2005. I served with honor and almost died after losing my right arm to an IED in Baghdad. Walz is an absolute coward who abandoned us. https://t.co/8IavkOGNbJ https://t.co/vaR1mN5Rcp — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) August 7, 2024

Here’s a picture of me NOT being Tampon Tim Walz. https://t.co/tlLuCe1Ae0 pic.twitter.com/NLYNyBYz7U — Rob Lee 🇺🇸 (@RobLee1776) August 7, 2024

Been there and done that in both Iraq and Afghanistan unlike Tim Walz. #nottimwalz #StolenValor pic.twitter.com/hlNgdfdSkm — Roy Sanchez (@findme23rls) August 7, 2024

Here I am on our Iraq deployment with the Minnesota Army National Guard, the very same deployment @Tim_Walz bailed on. https://t.co/FNEhq3FHFM pic.twitter.com/unfNptN2Oi — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) August 7, 2024

In 2004, a lie about military service derailed John Kerry’s candidacy. The big question is whether, 20 years later, these types of lies still matter.

