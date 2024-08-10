Re-activating the unconquerable American soul

Today, America finds itself in a predicament. Our perception of our strengths and integrity is at a cavernous low. The American people, once preternaturally optimistic, a people who traversed the stars to the moon, have become inward-looking and despondent.

Our forefathers, should they look down on us today, would view us as in need of rescue. They would instruct us to safeguard our inheritance and be thankful, for it is the greatest in the world.

To regain our strength, we need to remove the pernicious ideological infections that have ruined our minds. Once this complete, we will be able to regain contact with our unconquerable souls and begin a new age of American greatness.

The modern American mind is riddled with destructive complexes. Insidious beliefs about the evil of our heritage, identification of others by their immutable characteristics, the lack of the urge to fight, abandonment of our good friends and allies, and a general lack of ability have inhibited our growth.

By contrast, other societies have entered periods of incredible advancement. See the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia as the pre-eminent example. While we spend trillions on handouts, the Saudi Arabians are building a sultanic futurist civilization, with every science fiction dream on offer. Mohammed bin Salman has rightly referred to the project as “his pyramids.” Just to our south, the Mexicans have completed a $10B luxury French train project that connects every city in the Yucatán in a gigantic trading ring. They plan to use this system to grow the ecological-futurist city of Tulum, where more than 100 incredible bio-living projects have launched in the past year.

The United States still has ambition at an individual level with figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump. But these leaders have felt an immense pressure to survive in a society that has embraced a form of despondent neo-Marxism. Outside the irreplaceable Trump, there is no other modern figure who can be relied on to light the fire of the American spirit. That is why it is a necessity to re-elect Trump. It is the first step to returning to a greater age, an age our forefathers would be proud of.

Our alternative is to be lead by a Marxist figure chanting her incantations and cantrips in order to cast resentment into a spell about “what can be, unburdened by what has been.” In a dangerous world, we need strong leadership focused on returning the country to greatness.

A Trump-led, Musk-advised government is a start. However, their task will be much greater than what either has accomplished so far. They will be tasked to teach each of us how to be unconquerable, thereby giving rise to one million American Musks and Trumps.

Can you imagine that America?

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.