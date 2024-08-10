Media think we are talking ourselves into a recession with bad thoughts. Never mind what the government is doing

The media is doing everything it can to hide Kamala Harris's record and policies because it has been so destructive and unpopular.

They want to make sure that the public is fed a continuous loop of misinformation that if we go into a recession it has nothing to do with Democrat policies.

First, they called inflation "transitory" and then blamed it on consumers, with their high consumer demand, which they claimed was their own tremendous policy, after Biden took office.

The problem with that intentional lie is that the economy was robust in Trump's last eight months in office and inflation was only 1.4% in January 2021.

Then they blamed the supply chain because of the COVID lockdowns but again inflation stayed low throughout Trump's last year in office during COVID.

Then they blamed Russia, but the inflation started long before Russia invaded.

Then they started blaming corporate greed, including lowly gas station owners, but somehow that greed didn't show up while Trump was in office.

Inflation was caused because of Biden's big spending policies. And it didn't help that energy costs were driven even higher by Biden shutting down domestic drilling in favor of more expensive and less-green-friendly imported fuels with high transport costs. But the root cause of inflation -- seen in health services, housing costs, rental costs, credit card interest rates, and energy production even without Biden shutdowns, is always monetary: too much government money-printing. That's Economics 101.

Kamala said she will focus on reducing inflation costs the first day she takes office -- by punishing businesses.

So why have they waited if they are so focused? What, exactly, would she do? What would she reverse?

Trump gives the correct answers to the inflation problem. Cut the size of government and its big-dollar spending spree, and drill, drill drill because energy affects so much. He would also reduce regulations and close the border. Opening up our energy, instead of trying to destroy it to pretend they can control the climate, would have the additional benefit of cutting off funds to Russia, Venezuela, and Iran. It would make the world safer.

If Kamala is now for fracking, does she now believe that oil isn't an existential threat? Make her answer that question.

Now the media and other Democrats are trying to spread the misinformation that if we go into recession it has nothing to do with Democrat policies. Nope, the recession will happen because consumers have lost confidence. What a load of garbage.

Here is an article from USA Today:

Could we talk ourselves into a recession? Could a recession become a self-fulfilling prophecy? How does low consumer confidence cause a recession? The episode provides a stark reminder that sharp market swings can affect consumer and business confidence, which can impact the real economy. In other words, if people believe the economy is wobbling, they may pull back spending and companies may curtail hiring and investment, causing the economy to teeter even if its fundamentals were previously sturdy. “Ultimately, a recession is a loss of faith,” says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. “Consumers lose faith that they’re going to hold onto their jobs and cut back spending.” Businesses see their sales fall and stop hiring or lay off workers in a “self-reinforcing vicious cycle.”

The article comes from this thinking, published at Finance Magnates:

Will Fear of a US Recession Become a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy? A self-fulfilling prophecy arises when beliefs or expectations impact people's conduct in such a way that the predicted event occurs. If firms and consumers collectively fear that a recession is approaching, they may adjust their spending and investment patterns. Reduced spending and investment can cause a slowing of economic activity, confirming the initial idea of a recession. For example, if consumers anticipate a recession, they may reduce discretionary spending, resulting in lower demand for products and services. This drop in demand may push businesses to lay off staff, further eroding consumer confidence and spending. Even if the initial suspicions were unjustified, this negative feedback loop could eventually lead to a recession.

Mark Zandi of Moody's is essentially a talking head for Democrat policies and no, Mark, the recession is not caused by a loss of "faith," it is being caused by high inflation hitting businesses and individuals that can't keep up with the prices.

Destroying reasonably priced energy and regulating their producers with higher costs to be passed on to consumers is a cause of consumer confidence plummeting. It's not a loss of "faith."

Flooding the U.S. with printed money for all purposes, including to buy votes, is the cause.

Dictatorially and unconstitutionally paying off student loans to buy votes is the cause.

Allowing thieves to steal up to $950 from any business they want and on as many days as they want is the cause.

Refusing to enforce the border laws is the cause.

Forcing people to buy Cadillac insurance policies is the cause.

Making people buy expensive electric cars is the cause.

Laying people off from their jobs is the cause.

The media pretends they are worried about foreign countries and AI spreading misinformation to interfere in our elections. But it is most of them who intentionally spread misinformation every day to interfere in our elections.

They hide the truth about Democrats and spread lies about Republicans.

Image: EpicTop10.com, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed