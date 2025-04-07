Top Colorado statehouse Democrat calls abortion good fiscal policy

Julie McCluskie, a Colorado statehouse Democrat and Speaker for the House in the Colorado legislature, recently co-sponsored Sen. Bill 183 that would require “abortion care services” to be covered by Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus program participants … and require public employee insurance plans to cover abortions.

McCluskie spoke at some length about the benefits to the state’s budget that her bill would produce, saying, “savings comes from the averted births that will not occur, because abortions happened instead.”

She noted, “A birth is more expensive than an abortion, so the savings comes in Medicaid births that will not occur.”

McCluskie added, “This bill will actually decrease costs for our Healthcare Policy and Financing Department, our Medicaid expenditures in both this year and out years, as the savings from averted births outweigh the cost of covering reproductive health care for all Coloradans.”

She admitted that the abortion “care” would cost the state $1.5 million, but stressed that “ultimately, the state will see a cost savings.”

McCluskie is on record as saying it is “truly an honor” to be cosponsoring the bill.

So, let’s just abort every baby and the state might be in the black for once! “Happy days are here again, the skies above are clear again …” Maybe we should pre-emptively kill the elderly to goose up the savings even more, too.

Think of the cost savings if we don’t have to pay for the often all-too-lengthy end of life expenses for seniors! Let’s not only prevent births, let’s make sure people don’t take too long to die!

These are the worst people on the effing planet. What is the cost of losing one’s soul? Or selling it to the devil? What is the price to be paid for notions and bills like this? It is the cost of our humanity—literally.

So what if the state saves a few bucks for cancelling births or offing the elderly? It will immediately give that money away to illegal aliens, or for the production of LGBTQ comic books in Zimbabwe … or some such similar travesty.

And this is the only time in modern history where saving taxpayers’ money seems to matter to a Democrat! After all, they’re keen to pay for transgender mice studies in Mozambique, but, dammit, they do not want to not pay for humans to be born here in the (formerly) United States!

They are ghouls.



Image: Screen shot from Next 9News video, via YouTube