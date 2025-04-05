Smart nations lining up for tariff deals with President Trump -- and you can just tell which ones they are

Instead of screaming and yelling at President Trump's tariff schedule, as the European Union and China are doing, smart nations have taken the side door to cut deals with President Trump and get their nations off the tariffs list entirely.

It's as if they are sorting themselves out, smart ones from dumb ones.

Start with Argentina, which got the deal done immediately:

🇺🇸🇦🇷 UNITED STATES AND ARGENTINA BECOME THE FIRST ZERO-TARIFF COUNTRIES



Presidents Trump and Milei will sign the first international trade agreement free of tariffs for both American and Argentine products.



This is how negotiations should be done pic.twitter.com/TTcVpOXQ8U — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) April 4, 2025

We know President Javier Milei, who is a libertarian economist on the side, hated tariffs with a purple passion anyway. Whatever was there was the doing of his socialist predecessors. Getting rid of these tariffs was easy as empanada pie for him and he presides over a growing economy in need of good markets.

Now it's Argentinian steaks for all of us! Celebrate!

Then comes Cambodia, which has a manufacturing base heavily dependent on U.S. buyers.

They slashed their own tariffs by two thirds so as to have something nice to bring to the table when they get facetime with President Trump. Look how courteous and cordial their letter is:

Cambodia cutting tariffs to 5% fm 15%. List of nations grows wanting tariff deals, watch ⁦@EveningEdit⁩ tonite for full list. This is the greatest recession that has yet to happen. pic.twitter.com/1n2r0TOuzG — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) April 4, 2025

Why pay high tariffs when all you have to do is lower your own and the much of the problem is solved? They know Trump will play fair with them.

With Israel, it's the same -- they are getting ready to deal and bringing something to the table:

BREAKING: Israel Has Removed ALL TARIFFS On American Products & Therefore Will Have ZERO Tarrifs Issued By @POTUS Trump.

ANY NATION Wishing Not To Be Tarrifed Can Do The Same. pic.twitter.com/zNiMs8U5tA — John Basham (@JohnBasham) April 1, 2025

There's also this list -- all good countries:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Tariffs are bringing many countries to the bargaining table this morning.



The leaders of Thailand, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Australia and Ireland have said they are ready to negotiate. Even the EU has done so, though they are drafting counter-tariffs to put on the… pic.twitter.com/4wJHpVdgZn — 🇺🇸 Freedom Piper Media🇺🇸 (@FreeThinkerInc) April 3, 2025

More here -- not sure about the EU, having read their statements, but anything is possible:

BREAKING: Already Israel, India, the EU, Japan, Vietnam, and Cambodia all plan to drop tariffs if Trump agrees to do the same.



Weird Trump's plan is actually working as intended. pic.twitter.com/1OkxazwsUt — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 4, 2025

This list is probably the most reliable, given the source:

A dozen nations now talking tariff and trade deals with the Trump White House: Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, the U.K., Israel, Argentina, Canada and Mexico — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) April 4, 2025

They want to fix this for themselves and for the U.S. And as hedge fund biggie Bill Ackman noted earlier, the best deals are going to be the first ones, and they know this. Now they are standing up and being counted.

If deals are reached, trade should be tariff-free and we Americans should be in for some abundant and pleasant times -- the good nations going for real free trade, and all sides benefiting.

It may be what President Trump wanted all along, to find out which allies are real allies -- and ties with these countries, all worth strengthening, will be strengthened on an even playing field. If all goes well it could be the exact opposite of what the doomsaysers have been predicting.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License