So what happens when you put Tampon Tim's maxipad dispenser in the boys' bathroom at a typical high school?

For weird characters like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, now Kamala Harris's running mate, there is no such thing as human nature.

Which is why he and his woke coevals are constantly in for a surprise when they make human beings into their guinea pigs for a Better World.

And this is particularly obvious in matters involving children and their identities. It's very well known that boys, when given Barbie dolls to play with will turn them into guns for cowboy play.

Writer Kira Davis saw what happened when Tim Walz's wokesterly idea of putting tampon and maxipad dispensers in the boys' room of her kids' high school in California.

That of course meant that at taxpayer expense, the improbable specter of tampon and maxipad machines were installed in all public school bathrooms, including the boys' rooms -- and the boys weren't supposed to notice anything amiss.

Here's her tweet thread:

I live in CA, so #TamponTim's inspiration is our public school system. Last year my child's high school put pads and tampons in the boys bathrooms, for all those "people who menstruate." You won't be surprised to hear what happened next...1/ — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 8, 2024

It's pretty wretched, actually. The boys looked at those tampon and maxipad machines and decided there were better things they could do with them than wait for their periods to come, too.

They pulled the maxipads out, found that they had sticky backings, and with their creative juices going, decided to stick them all over the walls of the school, sometimes spelling out words and no doubt feeling very proud of themselves.

The girls, who know what those things are, probably died of embarrassment to just see them. Sex harassment? If I were a girl in that school, I would definitely feel kind of harassed.

But the wokesters don't care about that sort of thing, they just want to be woke and imagine that all the high schools of America are brimming with people who were born in the wrong sex who must be accommodated, regardless of how the others will take it.

Kids respond best to firm standards and expectations. To make a high-school bathroom gender-fluid is simply confusing and these boys responded in the most boylike way they could, by turning the barbie dolls into guns, and the maxipad machines into graffiti devices as their way of creating some kind of order in their world.

Had they simply been able to recognize the logic of their gender in their own private bathrooms, this would never have happened.

Davis points out that someone had to clean it all up -- the custodians, of course, who were none too pleased. Wokesters never care about the kinds of messes they leave for others.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License