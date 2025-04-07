The Hill of Lies

Earlier this week I was called a “Nazi” online. This isn’t new. I get this at least once a week. As a published historian, I find the misuse of that label a mark of ignorance. I found that a few of my colleagues also had been called the same thing. It got me thinking; how many lies are out there that the Left has used?

As it turns out, there are a lot of lies being spewed. This isn’t the usual self-proclaimed social justice warriors leveling these baseless accusations. In many cases this is coming from members of the House, the Senate, and left-leaning “news” programs.

I’ve compiled a far from complete list, focusing on the big ones. Tracking all of them could be a full time job.

Trump is cutting Social Security, or the variant, Social Security is at risk. Not once as the President said that he was going to do this. He did say that DOGE was going to look for waste at Social Security. What they found was the illegals were given social security numbers, that there was indeed waste and possibly fraud in the agency. Cuts though? No. If anything, DOGE’s actions might have bought the funds there more survival time.

Elon Musk is stealing. This one, while laughable, is one of the most frequent. What is he accused of stealing? Personal data, social security numbers, money…the details (or facts as we call them) don't seem important. Not a single bit of evidence exists to support this whopper. Frankly, I find it hard to believe that the richest man in the world would bother with a paltry $2,600 social security payment.

President Trump is going to cut Medicaid/Medicare. To date, no one in the Administration has proposed cuts to these programs. Waste cutting? Absolutely! Cutting people off who were illegally or fraudulently getting the benefits, yes! Not a single benefit has been targeted.

Musk and his DOGE team pose a security risk. Long before being part of DOGE, Elon had a security clearance. His team also have the appropriate clearances. This was all done above board.

Cuts at the NIH may deprive us of a cure for cancer or other diseases. The NIH doesn't develop cures, but works with pharmaceutical companies to develop cures. They have been working to cure cancer since their formation in 1937. If you believe they are on the cusp of a cure, I would like to see the study that shows that… I haven't found one. The reality is that the NIH has been involved in a lot of work that was duplicative or wandered far from their mission.

Elon Musk is a Nazi. The current narrative is that all Republicans are Nazis. The accusation against Elon was based on a debunked claim involving a hand gesture which the left-leaning media said was as Nazi salute. They glossed over that similar pictures existed of presidents Biden and Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris. This has been augmented by spokespeople like James Carvelle, the Skeletor of his party. This weekend, he said that any Republicans working with the President should be treated as Nazi collaborators. Essentially, everyone who doesn't agree with the ever-shifting mantras of the Democratic Party are Nazis, rendering the word meaningless.

Trump has taken away LGBTQ rights. President Trump has said that the federal government officially will recognize two sexes, male and female. He has also said that biological males should not compete in women's sports, and has threatened to cut off Title IX funding for those states/schools that refuse to comply. Pete Hegseath has said that the DoD will stop funding sex-change surgeries and that military personnel cannot serve in combat roles. Lost rights? No.

Musks's Companies are Failing. Far from it. His companies are worth roughly $1.16–1.2 trillion USD. If that is failing, sign me up to bomb at that scale.

Amazingly this is the hill the Democrats have chosen to die on. A large heap of negative fiction, libel, slander, and idiocy. The truth was the first victim of the 2024 election. Worse, these lies do serve a purpose. They whip up the weak-minded’s emotions, causing them to do irrational things like keying Teslas, setting fires to dealerships, or assassination attempts. All this from a political party that hid the mental infirmity of the President from the American people. It was wrong of us to expect more.

Worst of all, there will be people who will always cling to such lies. They give them purpose. They justify hate. Even when confronted with facts and reality, fools will always hold their lies dear. I say, let it define them.

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author canceled by one of his publishers in 2022. His conservative political thriller series, Blue Dawn, is the story of the violent overthrow of the government by radical progressives. His new series, Tenure, is about a Punisher-like hero that goes after the woke. He also authors the bestselling military science fiction series, Land&Sea.