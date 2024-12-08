A new law that could bury communism for good

After 400 years of communist mass murder and oppression of people on an unimaginable scale, the only thing the commies have left is lies to enslave new generations. The far left still tries to sell its societal slavery with lies like “communism has never really been tried before.” The good news is that collectivist candidates are at an ebb in referring to one of the foremost national socialist organizations in the United States.

It’s truly been amazing to see how many have independently come to essentially the same conclusion on defeating what has been a curse on mankind for more than 400 years. Will Trump finally end the socialist scourge in America? And deal with the Shadow of Socialism?

Education is an important factor in defeating the fascist far left, confronting its perennial lies with the truth. The Crucial Communism Teaching Act, H.R. 5349, is an important step in this effort:

The House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill with bipartisan support that seeks to help educate America’s youth about the dangers of communism. The bill, which was first introduced by Florida GOP Rep. Maria Salazar in 2021, passed in a 327-62 vote. The bill gives high school educators access to materials from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation that help educate students about the dangers of communism and totalitarianism, which the House Education and the Workforce Committee touted as contrary to the U.S.’s “founding principles of freedom and democracy.”

One would logically think everyone would agree with educational efforts to avoid an ideology that has been responsible for the mass murder of over 100 million people over the past century. But who ever accused the left of being logical?

Recall that one of leftists’ most cherished, oft-repeated maxims is to throw support behind something “if it can save one life.” In this case, it will save millions. But somehow, they still oppose it. Why? Perhaps this is because they care more about power than they care about the people or their lives. But they certainly can’t be honest about that, so they’ve come up with some weak side arguments, as in those offered by Ranking Member Robert C. “Bobby Scott”:

Furthermore, this bill fails to provide a complete and comprehensive approach to teaching students about the full history of communism. If we truly want to educate students about the dangers of extremism, we should teach them about all forms — not just communism, but how about fascism and other ideologies which have sought to strip people of their rights and freedoms.

He neglected to mention the glaring fact that fascism is also a collectivist ideology, defined as socialism with a capitalist veneer, placing it on the left side of the political spectrum. It was only a few months ago that a National Propaganda Radio station decided it was “irresponsible” to teach the history of communism in kindergarten, once again fomenting the left’s 100-year-old lies on the subject:

The question, of course, is: if the state is going to include communism in that mix, should it not include evils from the other side of the spectrum, such as fascism?

Again, we can revisit the fact that this lie is based on what was proven in the research study:

The Left has been represented by various currents that have historically been very aggressive toward each other because they used different tactics and strategies to achieve socialism. Like many intellectuals, revolutionary leftists did not get along with each other very often. Since the inception of Marxism, which is the doctrine of communism — an extreme and distinctive flavor of socialism — the far Left has portrayed adherents of less revolutionary ideologies as enemies of the working people. The followers of evolutionary socialism — the Social Democrats — were accused by the communists of betraying the proletariat. Non-Marxist currents of socialism, such as Fascism and National Socialism, were excluded from the socialist camp and put on the right wing by Marxist-Leninist propaganda.

Anti-liberty leftists also try to maintain this absolute lie with the rivalry claim, even though these also took place in the former USSR. The easiest way to avoid this issue would be to simply include the various strains of collectivism in the warning on what is to be avoided, but that would destroy another set of leftist lies.

Burying communism for good simply means informing the people that leftists have always been lying, that communism (collectivism fascism, socialism, etc.) has been tried before, with horrific results.

Natural experiments where the same people on the same land mass or country were divided, with one side free, and the other in socialist slavery, prove that collectivism cannot work, no matter how many people are killed. The examples of East and West Germany along with North and South Korea show that, while chaotic at times, economic liberty works. The truth of those examples and all the others should be all the proof we need to bury the left’s collectivist ideology. Education will go a long way in doing so.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

