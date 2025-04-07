DOGE spirit moves downstream -- to new U.S. Attorney who vows to probe the billions lost to L.A.'s homeless industrial complex

The one-party blue gang running Los Angeles better not make newly appointed U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli angry. They wouldn't like him when he's angry.

Essayli has a history of combativeness in the California statehouse towards thieves and wokesters over voter I.D. men using the little girls' restrooms, leftist spendathons, and other hot button issues. He cut his political teeth in the Lake Elsinore area of Riverside County, which is rock-solid conservative. That made him just right to President Trump for the job of U.S. Attorney General for Central California, which includes Los Angeles.

Now with him on the job, we see this:

‼️ Wow - now that US Attorney @billessayli has joined forces with a very unhappy district judge Carter to investigate waste, fraud and criminal activity with LA’s homeless $, I expect they’ll find a lot of crime & not hesitate to lock people up.



If I were @MayorOfLA… https://t.co/wHjs33XwEm — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) April 7, 2025

That's a good start. But he's got quite an Augean stable of corruption to work with.

In Los Angeles, the homelessness czar has resigned her position suddenly, against a backdrop of $2 billion unaccounted for.

According to the Los Angeles Times late last week:

Va Lecia Adams Kellum, the head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, announced her resignation Friday, just days after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to strip her agency of more than $300 million and hundreds of workers. In a letter delivered to the agency’s board of commissioners Friday afternoon, Adams Kellum said that due to the board’s decision to shift key responsibilities from LAHSA to the county, “now is the right time for me to resign as CEO.”

She leaves behind this:

It's time for the grift to end. $2.3 billion of our $2.8 billion spent on homelessness in LA is missing & unaccounted for. This is more than incompetence; this is corruption that warrants prosecution. Meanwhile, 7 homeless people die on LA streets nightly because of this fraud. pic.twitter.com/2kCIg66msj — Sam Yebri (@samyebri) March 28, 2025

Karen Bass can’t account for 2 BILLION dollars in homeless funds and a federal judge is threatening to commandeer control of city homelessness spending. pic.twitter.com/uDywg8nbDV — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 28, 2025

It's an absolute scandal that they have no idea where that cash went under this person's leadership.

The homeless are as numerous and miserable as ever, suggesting the cash probably didn't land their way.

Campaign coffers, luxury vacations, like state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has spent his tenure taking, or any of a number crony shovelouts may be likely places where it did, and Essayli is going to find it, DOGE-like in his doggedness.

It's telling that this person left office ahead of the time when she said she would, and right when Essayli took office.

It sounds like there may be fire where there's smoke in this festering corruption sump of a city.

It appears that Essayli, an unusual Republican who likes to fight leftists, and who has allied with Ric Grenell, has hit the ground running. Let's keep an eye on him, because he may rise to higher things if, like St. George, (his ancestral country of Lebanon's saint who's cherished by both Christians and Muslims,) he can take these monsters down.

Image: Official picture // public domain