President Trump's Paris visit for the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral reminds us that appearance matters

In politics and diplomacy, appearance isn't everything, but it certainly holds weight.

This has been particularly true since television sets entered our living rooms.

The Kennedy-Nixon presidential debate held in 1960 proved this. Those who heard that debate on the radio thought Nixon won, while 70 million who watched it on TV thought Kennedy won.

The viewers of the televised debate were focused on body language and appearance where Kennedy had the upper hand while listeners on the radio focused on content where Nixon was the master. The importance of appearance and body language is much more important in current times when every human has at least one screen in possession all the time and all footage remains permanent and easily accessible due to social media.

Yesterday President Trump was on his first international trip since he was re-elected to the White House.

He traveled to Paris to join world leaders and dignitaries to celebrate the renovation and reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral five years after a devastating fire.

The symbolism of Trump's choice for his first international tour can hardly be ignored -- it was the revival of a majestic monument that was founded in Christian traditions and dedicated in honor of the Virgin Mary. It proved Trump, unlike some of his predecessors, is proud of his religious heritage which were also the values that the U.S. was founded on.

Trump's first stop was the official residence of the French president, where he met with President Emanuel Macron. There was the typical strong handshake led by President Trump.

Before stepping inside, Trump told the media and Macron, "It certainly seems like the world is, going a little crazy right now. And we'll be talking about that."

Inside Notre-Dame, President Trump also met with Britain's Prince William -- after a chain reaction of world leaders spontaneously stood up, one after another, to greet Trump:

Hard to tell if this was the re-opening of Notre Dame or the re-opening of Trump as global leader. pic.twitter.com/UWShp9mPGM — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) December 7, 2024 Trump met with the Prince of Wales and called him a 'good man,' telling reporters the Prince of Wales was doing "a fantastic job."

Trump also met with various leaders including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump looked and sounded as if he were already president.

The contrast between Joe Biden and President Trump couldn't be starker.

Biden usually listlessly hobbled towards his counterparts and had to be escorted inside, often with his hand held.

Trump on the other hand looks calm, confident, and ready for work.

Despite being just two years away from 80, Trump looked active and healthy, he also displayed his unique light touch and humor which is essential for such formal events.

Body language experts would say that Trump, despite being courteous and cordial, was doubtlessly the man in charge.

What is the sitting president doing well?

He's dozed off during a meeting with African leaders in Angola.

What is the vice president up to?

She is busy releasing bizarre videos on social media which have led many to believe she was inebriated.

Trump, on the other hand, already looks, sounds, and behaves like the leader of the free world.

Cynics will say this was merely an appearance and no deals were struck.

American's enemies will certainly be watching these videos of Trump's appearances with keen attention. They probably had a good laugh at senile Biden and his bumbling word-salad chef deputy. But now matters are drastically different. They will realize that they cannot meddle around anymore.

As the risk of sounding cliched, one has to say "America is back" or at least will be back next month.

Image: Twitter video screen shot