Donald Trump is the one-of-a-kind man who really can end socialism in America

Trump seems to be on track to eradicate socialism for good in America. While that’s a tall order, Trump’s history indicates that, uniquely, he can do it. Trump himself has declared, “I alone can fix it.”

Why has no one else been able to stand up to the left the way he has? What is it about him that has enabled him to accomplish so much and have such a unique story? It started in 2016 when he pulled off the greatest political upset in history with no prior political experience. He sat on the sidelines and watched for years before he made his move and did so at the perfect moment—the last chance our nation had to escape socialism.

Remember those three Supreme Court seats he got to fill? If he hadn’t won, Hillary Clinton would have filled them with judges who believe in a “living Constitution” (i.e., the Constitution says what we say it does). The Democrats would have quickly passed their “voting rights legislation” (totally antithetical to the Constitution), and we would never have had another free election in this country again.

Image by AI.

Not that 2016 was a fair election (the mainstream media was shamelessly biased both times), but it was at least free, as evidenced by the fact that Trump was able to win in 2016. With a Democrat takeover, the left would have complete control over our elections, fixing the FEC so that it would only have five members overseeing it with a Democrat-appointed chair. The referees would be working for one team. Close calls would forever go in one direction. Plus, think of all those illegal aliens Hillary would have allowed in who would be voting.

Here are five reasons Trump is the perfect man to bring about the change he promises:

First, Trump’s energy has enabled him to be as successful as he is. An often-overlooked fact is that Trump appears to be what people call a “short sleeper.” Short sleepers make up about 1-3% of the population. He has been known to sleep for just 4 to 5 hours per night and wake up feeling rested.

How many people have the energy to keep up the kind of schedule one must keep up to be President for not just one but two terms? Not many. At his age, most people would not be in the kind of mental and physical shape to campaign for and be president.

Second, Trump has psychological resilience. The amount of rage that has been directed at him has been astronomical, to say the least. Nor can he ignore it because he must watch what the press is doing. Very few people could stand up to that amount of hatred.

Third, Trump is an independent thinker. YouTube is full of videos playing clips of all the people declaring he wouldn’t be president. Only an independent man can stand against the naysayers not once but three times.

Fourth, Trump has a strong moral compass. He knows what is right and refuses to believe lies, no matter how many times his adversaries repeat them about him.

Fifth, Trump can read minds. While it’s true that he can’t tell you what number between one and a million you’re thinking of, in every other sense, he can read minds. A close look at his rhetoric suggests he has a unique gift. He genuinely understands people.

For example, during the 2016 campaign, Trump claimed President Obama had insulted a Trump supporter who had crashed a Hillary rally at which Obama was speaking. In fact, Obama had been polite. However, what Trump understood is that all the Democrats genuinely dislike the people whose votes they seek. Very often, Trump’s strategy is to articulate what people are figuring out for themselves. This is how the press keeps giving him billions of dollars in free press despite their utmost efforts to destroy him. He’s exploiting their disconnect with voters, and they don’t understand that

Sixth, Trump has the unique ability to bait his opponents into exposing the worst side of themselves. Thus, he forces them to show Americans the lunacy of wokeness. This brings moderate Democrats to Trump’s side.

What are the chances that all these characteristics would exist in a single person? Very low. This is why Trump is a legend.