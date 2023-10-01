Leftists emulating Nazis: How they got started with their 100-year-old big lie.

Have you ever wondered how the fascist far left keeps on repeating an evidence-free and blatantly illogical lie that a certain National Socialist Labor Party that was based on collectivism and a strong central authority belongs on the side of the political spectrum set in the fundamental principles of individual liberties and limited government?

It's a big lie they keep on exploiting day after day, while at the same time admonishing everyone on the pro-freedom right from even mentioning the subject because of arbitrary ‘laws’ they created out of thin air?

Researching the archives of the early decades of the last century, specifically the 1910s, '20s, and '30s revealed the very beginnings of the left’s biggest lie that is now just over 100 years old.

One source was the New York Times, the ‘newspaper of record’ as Walter Duranty would probably have termed it (3.9 million Kulaks unavailable for comment).

My research uncovered several cases of collectivist conflict from around the world, along with a strange amalgamation of political spectrum terms that set the proper context for the emergence of an informant as a 'Swashbuckling Little Politician.’ They characterized exiled Russian revolutionist Leon Trotsky as a ‘socialist conservative’ and referred to socialists of the left and the right.

Many of them split off from each other, as in the case of the radical left-wing socialists widened the breach with the conservative faction of the National Socialist Party in a convention on Sept. 2, 1919, in Chicago before the emergence of the Hitlerites of the Bavarian fascisti. These findings confirm the conclusions of the academic paper How and Why Fascism and Nazism Became the “Right.”

I’ll cite excerpts and references from this time to further prove another disturbing similarity between the modern left and the National Socialist Labor Party, in addition to showing how the left plays fast and loose with the language and beginnings of their 100-year-old big lie.

To begin, Consider this gem from the New York Times dated March 5, 1917:

Socialists Conservative.; Refuse to Favor Strikes, Though Unwilling to Sanction War. Members of the York County, at the Lenox Casino yesterday voted down a proposal pledging Socialist to encourage strikes and resist recruiting in the event of war With Germany. The resolution was proposed by Leon Trotsky, an exiled Russian revolutionist, and Louis C. Fraina, two of a committee of seven appointed to submit recommendations should war come.

Who knew that the exiled Russian revolutionist, Leon Trotsky was a ‘Socialist Conservative?’ From Russia as reported in the New York Times on Nov. 2, 1917:

Votes Rebuke Bolsheviki, with conservative Socialist groups: Nonpartisans and Conservatives Sweep Russian Elections. Petrograd, Wednesday, Oct. 31, (via London. Nov. 1.)—The nonpartisan and conservative Socialist groups have won sweeping victories over the radical Bolsheviki candidates.

Then in 1918, we see confirmation of leftist infighting and a new wing of "Socialists of the Right":

The New York Times June 26, 1918

French Socialist Party Is Split; Majority of Deputies Back American Attitude Toward German "Comrades." Thomas Heads New Wing "Socialists of the Right" Oppose Internationalism Until Germany is Defeated. … The announcement, a day or two ago, of his adhesion to this group by Albert Thomas, formerly French Minister of Munitions, has now given a leader to the new party, which will be known as the Socialists of the Right.

The next year and over the pond in the states, right and left-wing socialists were splitting apart:

The New York Times August 7, 1919

Socialist Factions Name Two Tickets; Right and Left Wing Contest Reduces the Party's Strength in Primaries…. For the first time in its history, the Socialist Party in the city is faced with a serious split in the election this year.

Meanwhile, there was a widening of the breach between the left wing of the National Socialist Party and the right-wing, or conservatives of the Socialist Party:

The New York Times Sept. 2, 1919

Force Communists to Remove Flags; … Move To Unite Radicals Left Wing Socialists Widen the Breach with the Conservative Faction. CHICAGO, Sept. 1.--A strenuous day in the deliberations of the radicals now convening in Chicago, attained its climax this afternoon when the left wing of the National Socialist Party sent a bouquet and a bunch of red flags to the communist convention hall on Blue Island Avenue. … Meantime, on the second floor, the right wing, or conservatives of the Socialist Party, under the leadership of Victor L. Berger and others. was, having trouble with recalcitrant delegates.

A faction of the foreign language Socialists and others regarded the parent body and the left-wing faction as too conservative.

The New York Times Sept. 3, 1919

Form Red Party; Leader Arrested; Left Wing Socialists Launch National Communist Organization in Chicago…Right Wing Gets Message from Hilluit. CHICAGO, Sept. 2.--Three hundred representatives of the Left Wing Faction of the National Socialist Party, which recently withdrew from the parent body, today organized the "Communist Labor Party of America." … The Communist group of ultra radicals, recently expelled from the National Socialist Party, which is meeting in another east side hall, expects to form another political party before it adjourns at the end of the week. This faction consists of foreign language socialists and others who regard the parent body and the left-wing faction as too conservative.

Then we also have the New York Times on May 11, 1920

'Mild' Socialists Win on Platform; Conservatives, Led by Hillquit, Defeat Attempt to Name New Committee. Fight To Continue Today Ultra-Radicals Denounce the Party Principles Presented as "Lacking Punch." … The "conservative" wing of the Socialist Party won a victory over the "ultra-radicals" at the second day's Session of the Socialist National Convention at Finnish Socialist Hall. … The split revealed may develop into party warfare of threatening aspect, leaders of both factions after the convention adjourned for the day. The platform, attacked as “too Conservative“ pledges the Socialist Party to the cancellation of all war loans to allied countries; the dissolution of the present League of Nations.

Several other references prove the same point - that there was infighting with one side of the political spectrum with the use of a confusing array of political terminology.

Thus, with the emergence of another National Socialist Party in Germany, and in a ‘recent’ article (in a relative sense) the New York Times admits this is their first story on the head of this organization.

The New York Times Nov. 21, 1922:

New Popular Idol Rises In Bavaria; Hitler Credited With Extraordinary Powers of Swaying Crowds to His Will. … Leader A Reactionary Is Anti Red and Anti-Semitic, and Demands Strong Government for a United Germany. MUNICH, Nov. 20.--… This reactionary Nationalistic anti-Semitic movement has now reached a point where it is considered potentially dangerous, though not for the immediate future. … Hitler has been called the Bavarian Mussolini and his followers the Bavarian Fascisti. There Is nothing socialistic about the National Socialism he preaches. …. He is wasting no time working out political programs but devotes his whole energy to recruiting fresh forces and perfecting his organization.

Note that the story mentions ‘He is wasting no time working out political programs’ but in this case of opposing certain types of collectivists, it renders him a ‘reactionary’ (synonym for right) without stating the facts for making this assessment. All of this is in the context of leftist infighting and talk of ‘conservative’ and ‘right-wing socialism. Also, note this took place 100 years ago and 17 years before WWII and any of the events that supposedly ‘prove they were ‘far right.’

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

