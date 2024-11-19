Will Trump finally end the socialist scourge in America?

I believe that Trump is trying to defeat socialism forever (see my essays here and here). It’s an important idea that deserves more scrutiny. Trump wants to fix American systems so that wokeness and left-wing progressivism will go away and never come back.

“Tosh!” people say. “Socialism always comes back,” and that’s certainly a real risk.

It is true that Trump holds a unique pull and, therefore, can draw many to vote Republican, but one day, he’ll be gone, leaving many Americans vulnerable to the mainstream media. While MSNBC has lost much credibility, as evidenced by its recent viewership loss, other news outlets controlled by the left, including NBC, CNN, and the New York Times, still have faithful followings.

Nor can we forget the 73,680,469 who voted for Kamala Harris. I know moderates who voted for Kamala who were willing to ignore her radical history even though her presidency would be entirely inimical to their interests. The young, our future, are still being indoctrinated at universities. These individuals remain influencers of their neighbors and friends. If this persists unchecked, then yes, socialism will come back.

But again, that’s not inevitable. For example, slavery didn’t come back. We’ll never be the Old South again. And while many still oppose gay marriage, which is their right, there’s no question that life is easier for homosexuals. Although the Democrat party has driven the LGBTQ+ agenda to off-putting extremes and then used those extremes to tar Republicans, they’ve managed to make gay marriage a more acceptable concept.

As of 2022, the percentage of Americans who support gay marriage is up significantly in the past 20 years. Even 43% of Republicans have favorable views toward gay marriage.

Our country has grown and improved over the centuries, guided by our Constitution, just as our founders intended it to. Who says it’s impossible to put socialism in the past forever, too?

Conservatives have long suspected that our government has engaged in criminal activity at home and abroad. Recently, these suspected crimes have advanced Democrat policies and administrations.

If conservatives are correct and this knowledge ever becomes public, say in the form of formal charges, it would be a game changer. Everyone assumes this is impossible, but I would argue that that’s precisely why it is possible. No one would be prepared for Trump to act by exposing this information—although it’s rumored that members of the Deep State are already lawyering up.

The media would be fully exposed as the fraudulent Democrat operatives they are, which, one hopes, will destroy them. With the Democrats’ propaganda arm broken, many on the left will come back to reason and reality.

Brandon Straka’s #walk away movement, which encourages liberals to walk away from the left, once featured a woman who said her views changed when a move cut her off from cable news.

Leftists commonly accuse Republicans of doing things that leftists themselves do. Were Trump to expose the rank-and-file to their party’s crimes, they would finally look in the mirror and realize how, all along, they, not Trump supporters, were the people they hated. Under these circumstances, I argue that socialism can be eradicated in the United States, which would no doubt influence the rest of the world.

Is this the “unfinished business” Trump says he needs to finish in his second term? He’s also spoken about defeating the “enemy within” and a “golden era.” He’s told Christians he won’t need their vote after this election because he’ll have it “fixed so good.” While it might be argued that Trump was just using hyperbole in this instance, one must wonder: could it be that Trump will pull off the seemingly impossible? We’ve yet to see what his administration will accomplish in round two but the possibilities are exciting.