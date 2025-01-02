Memo to terrorists: Elon's got you on candid camera

Yesterday's car-bomb in Las Vegas explosion seemed to be a dual hit against both President Trump and his tech-bro ally, Elon Musk, as the perpetrator used a Tesla Cybertruck -- Musk's pride and joy -- to set off explosives in front of the Trump Tower in the city. What a joy that idea must have been to a terrorist-minded clown.

Just one problem: Elon Musk is onto them.

According to ABC News:

Musk, a close ally of Trump, said on Wednesday afternoon that the "whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now." "Will post more information as soon as we learn anything," Musk wrote on X, which he also owns. "We’ve never seen anything like this."

... and ...

The sheriff said Tesla CEO Elon Musk helped the investigation by having the truck unlocked after it auto-locked in the blast and by giving investigators video of the suspect at charging stations along its route from Colorado to Las Vegas.

So unlike tech-bro Apple, which once refused to unlock the cell phone of terrorists after a mass-casualty spray-shooting attack in San Bernardino a few years earlier, Musk's Tesla is right there on the job, handing over data about every place the terrorist charged his vehicle while on the road. That's bad news for terrorists.

One after another, Musk had movies of the perp and handed them over. That kind of information-sharing might just give the next terrorist pause on the idea of using a Tesla for the next attack, since the first one was perfectly identifiable to cops.

My niece is a chef who works about a mile from there at a very prestigious restaurant, and she told me the traffic and other disruption from the explosion was minimal.

That's because the main thing that happened in this attack seems to be that the driver blew himself up.

Musk noted earlier that picking a Cybertruck was a very bad idea from a terrorist perspective because the armored surface of the vehicle tended to keep the explosion inside the carrier, not outside where it could damage something or someone else.

Musk said that further evidence suggests the explosion actually went upward, so that not even the tower's glassy exterior doors were destroyed.

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards.



Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

There were injuries among about seven bystanders, but the only guy who really got it was the driver inside.

Matthew Livelsberger was nothing more than a crash test dummy for @elonmusk . — Mathilda (@MelbaToastTea) January 2, 2025

We still don't know if this was an accident or an intentional message to Trump and Musk, but the preponderance of the evidence so far suggests the latter.

Cops have traced the vehicle to a rental run on the Turo app, which by coincidence, was the same rental app used by the maniac who ran down revelers in New Orleans the night earlier. Funny how they're using cars now, and using the same app.

But that isn't proof the incidents were related -- out on the web, there's a report that both men served at the same military base at the same time, which could indicate either a wokester culture gone off the rails, a new bid by federal authorities to pin military members as "extremists," or nothing. Whatever it was, the lawmen have plenty to investigate now.

That's because in the wake of all the security failures that have happened surrounded President Trump, including this one, Trump has an unexpected ally on the tech front -- Musk -- who like all the tech bros has vast trawlings of information about his customers -- but unlike the others uses it to do Trump some good.

Terrorists are going to think twice before messing around with another Tesla. The fact that the Cybertruck sort of survived the big blast, and better still, that Musk is willing to help lawmen is bound to make Tesla cars an even more popular choice than it already is among consumers.

The press tried to pin the problem on Tesla, but actually, it was a great thing from civilization's point of view that the terrorist chose a Tesla.

The Cybertruck literally saved lives in Las Vegas today. The local police department confirmed it.



Then the mainstream media writes headlines that make a terrorist attack look like Tesla’s fault.



This is dishonest and shameful.

We need a way to community note these authors. pic.twitter.com/yXhlrqZuia — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) January 2, 2025

Oh, and it's American-made, too:

Cybertruck is the #1 most American-made full size pickup truck with 65% of its parts coming from the US/Canada and 90% coming from North America as a whole, double that of a gas powered Ford F-150. https://t.co/hAWWo9Bypl — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 2, 2025

As a result, Trump is safer than he was before, and Elon may have new customers.

Terrorists: 0; Trump and Musk: 1.

Image: X video screen shot