Emboldened by correctly predicting Kamala would get the debate questions in advance (oh, I apologize, ABC, it was just the topics, not the questions, so it’s all good and you smell like a rose), I’m going to go way out on a limb with another prediction: Joe Biden will issue mass pardons to the J6 inmates. Before you say I’m crazy, here are numerous reasons why he might do it:
- It steals Donald Trump’s thunder of doing it himself five minutes after the inauguration
- Many J6 inmates are getting out anyway in a few weeks
- The J6 insurrection narrative is going to collapse as the evidence comes out
- Too many Americans know the J6 sentences were way too extreme
- It is an indirect knock on the DoJ for going after Hunter
- It generates some much-needed goodwill for the Democrat party
- It places J6ers and their families in the awkward position of having to thank Joe Biden
- It allows Biden one last chance to bask in the limelight
- It will deflect attention from Biden’s commutations of murderers and Chinese spies
- It’s a hedge against Biden’s pardons being challenged on grounds he’s mentally incapacitated
- It might reduce the desire to go after the actual J6 plotters
- It can be conveniently worded to include Ray Epps, other operatives, and even plotters
- Conversely, it could be worded to expose the J6 plotters (such as Nancy Pelosi) who ousted Joe
Here are some reasons why he might not do it:
- Biden hates Trump so much he wouldn’t want to concede anything
- Biden’s own personal involvement in, or knowledge of, the J6 plot
- His handlers won’t let him
- Fear of retribution from the Deep State
To me, the reasons he might do it far outweigh the reasons he might not do it. While writing about a potential presidential action can either encourage or deter it, I don’t think that matters in this case; whatever Biden does or doesn’t do, he won’t be swayed by an article he never read, so he’ll own the action, just as I’ll own the prediction. If he does issue the mass pardons, I’ll be sure to remind you. If he doesn’t, I hope you forget you ever read this.
W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym
Image: Tyler Merbler