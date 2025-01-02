Emboldened by correctly predicting Kamala would get the debate questions in advance (oh, I apologize, ABC, it was just the topics, not the questions, so it’s all good and you smell like a rose), I’m going to go way out on a limb with another prediction: Joe Biden will issue mass pardons to the J6 inmates. Before you say I’m crazy, here are numerous reasons why he might do it:

It steals Donald Trump’s thunder of doing it himself five minutes after the inauguration

Many J6 inmates are getting out anyway in a few weeks

The J6 insurrection narrative is going to collapse as the evidence comes out

Too many Americans know the J6 sentences were way too extreme

It is an indirect knock on the DoJ for going after Hunter

It generates some much-needed goodwill for the Democrat party

It places J6ers and their families in the awkward position of having to thank Joe Biden

It allows Biden one last chance to bask in the limelight

It will deflect attention from Biden’s commutations of murderers and Chinese spies

It’s a hedge against Biden’s pardons being challenged on grounds he’s mentally incapacitated

It might reduce the desire to go after the actual J6 plotters

It can be conveniently worded to include Ray Epps, other operatives, and even plotters

Conversely, it could be worded to expose the J6 plotters (such as Nancy Pelosi) who ousted Joe

Here are some reasons why he might not do it:

Biden hates Trump so much he wouldn’t want to concede anything

Biden’s own personal involvement in, or knowledge of, the J6 plot

His handlers won’t let him

Fear of retribution from the Deep State

To me, the reasons he might do it far outweigh the reasons he might not do it. While writing about a potential presidential action can either encourage or deter it, I don’t think that matters in this case; whatever Biden does or doesn’t do, he won’t be swayed by an article he never read, so he’ll own the action, just as I’ll own the prediction. If he does issue the mass pardons, I’ll be sure to remind you. If he doesn’t, I hope you forget you ever read this.

W.A. Eliot is a pseudonym

Image: Tyler Merbler