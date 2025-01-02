The Las Vegas Cybertruck bomber is identified

The perpetrator of the second New Year’s Day 2025 terrorist attack in the USA was yet to be identified until some outlets on the MSM named the key suspect late on January 1, 2025.

Newsweek had the most comprehensive article to date, “What Matthew Livelsberger’s Social Media Reveals About Cybertruck Suspect,” first published at 6:32 AM EST on January 2:

Matthew Livelsberger has been named in reports as the suspect found dead inside an explosives-filled Tesla Cybertruck that blew up outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday, New Year's Day 2025. Colorado Springs station KOAA and the New York Post have reported that Livelsberger, a 37-year-old former Army veteran, is the suspect, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The Newsweek article included photos of the suspect from his social media accounts:

There are three social media accounts in question: a LinkedIn account linked to Matt Livelsberger, a Facebook account linked to a Matt Berg, and a Facebook account linked to what appears to be a wife or girlfriend of Livelsberger, named Sara Livelsberger. Newsweek has not been able to independently verify the veracity of these accounts.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, where the most outrageous terrorist attack on New Year’s Day 2025 occurred after 3 AM CST Wednesday, the state’s attorney general, Liz Murrill, a Republican in her first term, stated during a live interview on FOX News at 6 AM EST Thursday, said that she has not been regularly updated or briefed by the FBI about developments in the investigation. The FBI has taken over control of the investigation of the New Orleans car truck attack, pushing aside local authorities. Various officials on Wednesday have said that the attack on Bourbon Street killed at last count 15 individuals and injured 35+ more.

The perpetrator was quickly identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a born-in-the-USA 42 year-old black American U.S. Army veteran who had recently adopted the ideology of the Middle East terrorist group ISIS, according to the FBI and numerous media reports.

The Newsweek story on the Las Vegas Tesla cybertruck attack continued:

According to the social media profiles which appear to belong to Livelsberger and his partner, he was a former veteran from Colorado Springs. According to the profile on LinkedIn, Livelsberger was an operations director and intelligence manager. He worked in the U.S. Army for over 19 years. He began as a special forces communications specialist, a role he held for nine years. He then became a special forces intelligence and operations specialist, a role he had for seven years. Livelsberger then became a special forces operations manager and team sergeant, a role he held for a little under two years, before becoming a remote and autonomous systems manager in November. He studied at Norwich University in Vermont, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Strategic Studies and Defense Analysis, and graduated summa cum laude. According to LinkedIn, he received a State Meritorious Honor Award from the Department of State. Livelsberger was active on LinkedIn, and often commented on posts from colleagues in the military. In a comment on one post about student debt, he responded to a question asking who was responsible for debts saying, ‘The govt.’ The LinkedIn profile also lists that he was interested in human rights and animal welfare.

As of this writing, thirty hours after the first of these two terrorist attacks, the first one in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas four hours later, details are changing and being updated hourly, by both the MSM and alternative media sources.

As one who was closely and obsessively following the developments after the New Orleans attack in real time on Wednesday morning, on both the MSM and social media, social media had the MSM beat. FOX News was the first outlet to broadcast the news that the truck used in New Orleans had crossed into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, TX, two days before the attack. The identity of the New Orleans perpetrator was identified at least two hours earlier online vs. the broadcast cable news channels, which waited for the FBI to confirm Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s identity. Meanwhile, I was tweeting and retweeting results I had found at X/Twitter which correctly ID’d the evil perpetrator well in advance of the MSM.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran investigative journalist who has been working for six decades in a variety of media, both mainstream and alternative. On Dec. 23, 2024, Peter was a guest on the BBC World Service program Weekend, debating the question “Does Trump plan to prosecute journalists?” Audio of the segment is here.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.