Tim Walz calls Elon Musk 'a loser'

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently admitted that he can sometimes be a “train wreck” because he speaks “from the heart.”

Minnesota’s Manic Marxist also told New York Magazine, in an interview published March 31st, that the Democratic Party lost the 2024 presidential election because it is too “timid.”

Wow, never heard that one before.

Tampon Timmy also claimed that Democrats should have doubled down on DEI and other forms of wokeness.

This is the same guy who, when pressed during the vice presidential debate about patently false statements he had made regarding his presence at the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, said: “I’m a knucklehead at times.”

Incredibly, the knucklehead train wreck said of Elon Musk, “This guy is a loser.”

Let that sink in. Walz was actually on the thoroughly rejected Democrat presidential ballot in 2024. Musk was not — and is not — on any ballot.

Walz inherited a large surplus and turned it into a significant deficit in no time flat. Musk, on the other hand, has a history of buying bankrupt companies and making them profitable.

Walz’s “leadership” has resulted in Minnesota’s schools falling from sixth-best nationally in several comparative measures to 19th best, also in short order.

In a 2024 promo video attempting to portray him as an average Midwestern guy out pheasant-hunting, Walz clearly couldn’t even load his shotgun.

Conversely, Elon Musk started Tesla, a car company that had been a chronic money-loser in the electric vehicle market, and turned it into the largest and most profitable in the world. He did much the same with Starlink, a company that provides internet access to remote regions and marginalized peoples around the world. His Neuralink company seeks, among other things, to one day enable the blind to see. Musk bought Twitter, a formerly far-left site that repressed and oppressed conservatives and which was losing money, and rebranded it as ‘X,’ thereby saving free speech in the U.S. as well as bringing it into the black.

Oh, and he recently rescued astronauts who had been deliberately stranded on the Space Station for nine months past their originally proposed stay.

And Musk is the “loser"?!

Sadly, polls seem to indicate that Musk is viewed unfavorably by a majority of Americans. How is this possible? Only through media indoctrination, misinformation and rabid jealousy.

Democrats are trying to turn Musk into a villain, spewing lies in an all-out effort to deflect from their graft and corruption.

Bizarrely, Musk may be more despised than George Soros, a true modern-day villain who funds a vast panoply of evil around the globe.

Leftists have gone ballistic at the Trump administration’s plan to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the cold-blooded killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Yet Musk says he receives thousands of death threats a day, and no one seems to care.

Sen. Patricia Fahy (D-NY) recently introduced Senate Bill S6894, legislation that would effectively ban Teslas from being sold in the state of New York.

Think of that! She’s banning a greenie private company that employs thousands of people, pays its taxes, and produces a totally legal product that doesn’t burn fossil fuels … simply because she doesn’t like the guy who is exposing governmental waste and corruption on an epic scale!

She doesn’t care about the jobs, economy, what anyone else thinks — or how it affects everyone else — she just wants to inflict pain on Musk. Fahy is a Marxist commissar.

Tesla EVs: from being subsidized and effectively mandated to being banned outright, almost overnight.

If The Left succeeds in trashing Musk and his companies, Musk will have experienced a loss.

But we will all be losers. Maybe that will make Walz feel better about himself.

Image: X video screen shot