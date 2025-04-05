Adobe meltdown

Adobe Systems is shutting down its office in Portland and transferring 47 people to either Seattle or San Jose. Another 56 employees will be able to work remotely, and two will be laid off. The place where Abobe Systems had its office was well within walking distance of the Federal Office building and the Oregon state office buildings where the Summer of Love arson attacks happened. The city of Portland has become a wasteland trying to live under liberal policies that push things like allowing the homeless to camp anywhere they want to, open air drug deals, vandalism of cars, and stealing citizen’s property. There is a real problem with road signs being painted over by graffiti artists.

Portland has become a third-world Democrat-run city with businesses packing up and leaving. Street crime and homelessness have severely impacted the nightlife and jazz music scene. The city and state authorities' solution to the homeless problem is to throw more money at it. All that has been done is to increase the number of homeless people coming to Portland for benefits.

A personal story about how bad Portland has become: we had to get a computer repaired and upgraded. When we got to the computer store, there were cops, ambulances, and fire trucks everywhere. We asked the shop owner what was going on. He said one of the homeless had died last night; he also stated that two or sometimes three homeless people die in a week. The street across from the computer store was lined for many blocks with tents, garbage, and uneaten food. He said one of their biggest problems is the rat population explosion in that neighborhood. They said they wanted to leave Portland as soon as possible.

Before moving to Oregon, we lived in Rochester, NY, another blue city where you could not go downtown after dark. When we saw the policies and decisions Portland was implementing, we knew it would be a No-Go Zone for us. Now, many of our friends and contacts refuse to shop, dine, or even go into Portland. There doesn’t seem to be a week that we don’t hear of a business leaving Portland and either shutting its doors or moving to the suburbs.



John Woods: Father, Husband, Veteran, Activist, Patriot, Certified Action Range Shooter. Voting Delegate to the State Oregon Republican Party.

Image: FreeRange Stock