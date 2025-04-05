Tesla vandals and keeping the republic

Leftists across the nation are caught up on the latest social justice craze. This time they’re not committing vandalism, arson and assault—no murders yet—in the name of a black, addicted, violent felon. They’re doing it to preserve “our democracy” from Elon Musk. They’re damaging and torching Teslas, Tesla dealerships, Tesla chargers and Tesla owners because Musk isn’t elected and he’s leading a team saving billions and discovering criminals who have been ripping off Americans forever. That some of them will probably turn out to be congressmen is a bonus.

They’re right: Musk isn’t elected, but neither is virtually anyone who works for the federal government. In Musk’s case, he’s lawfully appointed and is actually doing his job while taking no pay or other perks.

It makes no sense to attack anything Tesla. They’re electric vehicles, months ago beloved by the left. Many, if not most, Tesla owners are also leftists. But adhering to reality and sanity have never been requirements for joining the leftist club. Better yet, AG Pam Bondi is treating Tesla vandals as domestic terrorists, so they’ll be facing state and federal felony charges, courtesy of Tesla, which includes multiple cameras with each vehicle to record the vandals.

Here, courtesy of American Thinker and Hot Air.com is a rogue’s gallery of the best the American left has to offer, beginning in Boston (all are X screenshot):

And we move to Dallas:

West Fargo, ND:

Arizona:

Kentwood, MI:

Baldwin, MO:

Getting arrested for your political hatreds doesn't seem to be as much fun as acting on them...

Miami:

Brookhaven, Miss:

Columbus, Ohio:

What do these people have in common? We don’t know that they’re all part of a nationwide conspiracy, though the FBI does have a taskforce set up to deal with them.

They’re young to elderly, male and female, and presumably leftists and Trump/Musk haters, though it’s certainly possible some are simply the kinds of criminals and social degenerates who take advantage of the high-minded politics of leftists without necessarily embracing them, as was the case during the 2020 “summer of love.”

Could they have been so stupid as to believe that with Biden’s Handlers no longer in power, they wouldn’t be arrested or prosecuted, or if by some miracle were both and convicted wouldn’t suffer any real penalty? Even though Tesla cameras have been widely publicized, and surveillance cameras are everywhere, they keep behaving like drug addled juveniles.

Are they too stupid to realize keying a vehicle is going to result in felony-level damage? Could they really think it would only be a misdemeanor?

Americans paying attention have always known such people live among us, but repeated reminders are nonetheless jarring.

It’s also interesting and richly ironic that most of the crimes are taking place in blue states and cities. Even if locals won’t arrest and prosecute them—and apparently most are—the feds plan to have their turn, and they likely won’t end up in country club prisons. The idea of suing them is also brilliant, and for at least some, may serve as a deterrent. Most, however, are likely too brain damaged to accurately process risk/reward.

And what, exactly might the reward be? Do they hope to shut Tesla down, throwing 100,000 or so Americans out of work? What about the additional thousands supplying parts for Tesla? The thousands building Tesla chargers? Elon Musk is only a part owner of Tesla. If Tesla goes under, he’ll still be a billionaire many times over and DOGE isn't going to quit.

On the other hand, Tesla vandals are being identified, which will give Normal Americans the opportunity to keep an eye on them. They’re not the kind of folks that cause sane people to rejoice when they move into the neighborhood.

And what of leftist politicians who might weakly say domestic terrorism is sort of a bad thing, but complain the Trump Administration is engaging in politics by picking on Tesla vandals? Do they really imagine Trump would ignore leftist thugs if they attacked Ford or Chevy? A coordinated campaign of national violence, regardless of how loosely coordinated, is domestic terrorism and if we’re to keep a constitutional republic—a country—we can’t have that.

As Benjamin Franklin said to a woman who, after the Constitutional Convention, asked what kind of government the delegates had given Americans: “A republic, if you can keep it.” In a republic, one of government’s primary tasks is preserving the private property and lives of citizens. Now that Donald Trump is in office, government is once again assuming that obligation.

If we can’t deter and punish any and everyone involved, at any level, in this or any wave of domestic terrorism we can’t keep our republic. “Our democracy,” sure, but then domestic terrorism will become the rule rather than the exception.

But that’s what they want, isn’t it?

