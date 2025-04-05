Mr. Schumer — You Make No Sense!

Commenting on President Trump’s efforts to pull our country out of a serious national debt crisis through the use of tariffs, Senator Chuck Schumer stated, “It is a crazy idea in his head that hurts American families and does very little benefit and in an untargeted way that makes no sense.”

Unfortunately, I had to hear Schumer’s statement on my drive to work at 5:30 AM, which charged me to write this article.

Mr. Schumer, let’s talk about things that make no sense. You became a senator, supposedly representing New York beginning in 1999, led the Democrat caucus since 2017, and served as Senate majority leader from 2021 to 2025. The deficit in 1999, when you came into office, was a $126,000,000 surplus. That is a $126 billion surplus. It was the first time in 30 years that the federal government had a balanced budget. Unfortunately, this was also the last time we had a balanced budget. Mr. Schumer, you were elected in 1999, and you began pushing policies, making policy decisions and leading the Democrat party and now the U.S. has a national debt as of April 3, 2025, of $36,677,985,836. That is a debt of $36.68 trillion. You can go watch the debt clock here.

Mr. Schumer, I will tell you what “makes no sense.” Under your involvement, under your policies, under your leadership of the Democrat party, you took a $126 billion surplus and turned it into a $36 trillion deficit. That, Mr. Schumer, “makes no sense.” Having fiscal irresponsibility, driving our country this far into debt, may I ask, whom it is that you think you represent? I do not think any citizens of our country who think about this mess would say that you represent them. Why are you still in office?

This national debt crisis means that each person in the United States has a debt of $107,244 and every taxpayer has a debt of $323,048. It is a shame that senators cannot be fired, because your salary would be the first place that I would start to begin resolving this debt.

Did you know $36 trillion dollars is $36,000 billion? With $36 trillion you could make 36,000,000 people millionaires. Even with DOGE trying to cut $1 billion dollars a day, it will take 1,000 days (2.73 years) to cut $1 trillion deficit dollars. At this rate, you need 36 times 2.73 years to get rid of the current deficit, or that is, over 70 years, yet the deficit’s interest continues growing. Just 10 years ago the national deficit was $18 trillion causing strong criticism of the Obama administration. In just 10 years the debt has doubled. At the end of fiscal year 2024 (October) the U.S. government spent a historical record of $1.2 trillion on just interest payments, which surpassed military spending for the first time in history.

This crazy debt is what has caused the alarm bells to go off for the public, but the well-practiced and scheming politician, Mr. Schumer, is tone deaf to the sound of the alarms. It is known that if this debt is not decreased, those who own the debt through Treasury notes are going to demand even higher interest to compensate for the higher risk, in case the country defaults on its debt. This will increase the cost of all interest rates and can cause a recession.

There are two ways a government can reduce the deficit, and that is by increasing revenues and by decreasing spending. Well, what do you know! President Trump is using D.O.G.E to decrease spending through cutting all the pork-belly programs out of the U.S. government and all of the ridiculously insane spending put in place during Schumer’s term in office. Also, to increase revenues, instead of increasing taxes, Trump is putting tariffs in place to fix the enormous trade imbalance and bring in revenue. If a Democrat were in the White House, they would increase taxes, but Trump cares about the American people, which is why he is trying to reduce this dangerously high U.S. debt.

If we dialed back time to the burning of Rome, people like the aged Schumer, the elderly Pelosi, and Hakeem Jefferies, would be playing their lyres and singing, while Rome burned, plotting to blame their debt-caused catastrophe on the GOP. They would be saying, like Democrat Tim Waltz’s wife commented during the George Floyd riots in Minnesota, “I could smell the burning tires. And that was a very real thing. And I kept the windows open as long as I could because I felt like that was such a touchstone of what was happening.”

In response to Waltz’s wife’s comment, Noah Rothman, a senior writer at the National Review Online stated, “What might you call this? Bizarre? Abnormal? Peculiar? Eccentric? Offbeat? Quirky? Gotta be a word that describes reveling in the catharsis represented by torching of other people’s property.”

Mr. Schumer, these comments apply to you and the Democrat party in general. The house of the United States is on fire with debt. Trump is trying to put out the fire while you sit around strumming your lyre, like a crazed Nero.

Mr. Schumer, you and the Democrat party “make no sense,” but you do make the wearing of my “Trump was right about everything” hat all the more fun.

Image: Public domain.