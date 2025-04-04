Unmanifest Destiny: Is America heading for the ash heap of history?

What would happen if so many people weren’t in a chemically induced state, addicted to their soaps, sports, gambling, video games, and porn?

If there was no internet, no smartphones, and only three channels on the television?

There would be more face-to-face conversations, and board games played around the dining room table, for sure. More time for reading and contemplation, too.

But what I’m really getting at is that folks wouldn’t put up with their hard-earned tax money being used to fund crazy “causes” around the world; wouldn’t put up with it being used to line the pockets of the very “public servants” that are supposed to answer to them, yet who treat them as somewhat unpleasant ATMs.

If, too, taxes were not taken out of people’s pay/paychecks in advance, but the government had to send a representative to knock on our doors and say, “hand over 30% of your income,” people would be less sanguine about the matter.

It turns out the entire federal government is, apparently, corrupt, led in its nefariousness by nearly every single Democrat.

We are now almost as far away from the Founders’s vision of limited, ethical government of, by, and for the people as it is possible to get.

They believed government was instituted among men to protect their natural rights as granted to them by their Creator, not to arbitrarily take peoples’ money and then tell them what rights they do and do not have vis-à-vis government.

Forget limited government of, by, and for the people. We now have a government of, by, and for government, one that gets angry when we rubes dare to question why they want to take ever more of our lucre from us and/or what they might be spending it on.

Our “public servants” (whom several of the Founders didn’t even think should be paid), are essentially telling us, “Forget what you can do for your country, line my pockets with your wealth! Forget about not coveting your neighbor’s goods … I want everything he or she has and I want it now, even if it has to be taken from him or her by force!

And, if I don’t like the cut of your political jib — or the car you drive — by godlessness I have every right — indeed, a duty — to burn it down!

Screw your Ten Commandments, I prefer my Ten Commandments, which start with ‘Thou shalt not question me,’ along with my truth.

There is no ‘the truth,’ just what I wish to believe … about myself and everyone else.”

Some even go so far as to state, “For I am a victim, and you are the oppressor!

Sure, this will lead to endless envy, hatred, violence, and chaos, but that’s O.K. with me.”

Some of their supporters (paid or not) think: “I don’t have time for a stupid job. I will be out protesting the white male patriarchy and anyone who has had a modicum of success … at my expense, of course. If I have to loot a store or burn it down, my ends justify the means. For I am a victim and thus good, and my oppressors must be destroyed, even as my behavior and identity must be validated! This is the America I want! This is the America I deserve! And that is all that matters.”

So, forget “as American as motherhood and apple pie.” The new improved America should be about “inseminated persons and avocado toast.”

Nikita Khrushchev once said of the United States: “We will bury you.” That prediction didn’t come true.

But he needn’t have worried. Democrats (and RINOs) are in the process of burying us now. Their sycophants are in the streets burning Teslas. Their select, unelected judges are voiding or annulling nearly every important executive order President Trump has issued.

Democrats in Congress routinely subvert the will of the people while the RINOs argue about voting from home … and then decide to just go home, country be damned. Make America Great Again? No, they’d rather forsake America again.

If the U.S. ends up on “the ash heap of history,” it will take its place among several other great nations of the past, the Roman Empire among them. And every other nation currently in existence will soon join us, as well, China included.

And freedom, liberty … and hope … will lie moldering there next to us … until the sun expires.

Image: Imankulov, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed

