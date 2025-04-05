Driving while black? Jogging while black? Stabbing a white kid at a track meet over a minor dispute while black? (Austin Metcalf’s accused killer already has a generous amount of boisterous support from the anti-white black community on X.)

But what about fighting for babies while black?

Savannah Craven, a pro-life activist based out of New York City, was brutally attacked while conducting interviews on the street by an unhinged and violent leftist (but I repeat myself). Here is video of the assault, a photo of Savannah after the attack, and a still of the assailant:

VIDEO OF THE ASSAULT OF PRO LIFE JOURNALIST BY PRO-ABORTION ADVOCATE IN NEW YORK



Savannah Craven was working with Live Action conducting man on the street interviews, asking “Do you know what Planned Parenthood does?” when she was attacked



She is at hospital now pic.twitter.com/oTOKATXsjp — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 4, 2025

Savannah was transported to the hospital, where she required stitches and monitoring.

Now to be fair, if Savannah were “white,” I have no doubt the woman would have attacked her all the same—but there’s something about a black conservative, like Savannah, that really pushes them over the edge.

Where is the Black Lives Matter outcry?

(To follow Savannah’s work, and consider donating to her security needs, see her Patreon channel here, or her YouTube channel here.)

