False moral equivalencies facilitate jihadist attacks

For far too long, leadership in the United States has been too concerned with hurting Arab feelings, and not enough about protecting American lives.

On the very day there was an ISIS-inspired mass murder in New Orleans where at least 15 people were killed and more than 30 injured, and a Tesla blew up in Las Vegas in front of a Trump hotel, there was a Jew-hating protest in New York.

The protest was not permitted. But, anti-Jews were yelling “We’re sending you back to Europe you white b–ches.” One can’t help but think — go back to what? Nazis? Throughout the horrible day, naturally press focus was on the tragedy in New Orleans and a tad on the car explosion in Las Vegas. It wasn’t until late in the day or the early hours of Thursday morning that news of the New York protest was disseminated.

Freedom of speech does not give antisemites the right to threaten American Jews. Freedom of speech does not give faux and real college students the right to cause such mayhem on campuses that Jewish students cannot go to class. These behaviors, unchecked and unalleviated, normalize antisemitism.

These three events do not seem randomly coincidental. Happy New Year? Not! A major football game was postponed from Wednesday until Thursday. NOLA leaders opine they don’t want the terrorists to win by canceling the game. But would you want your child playing in that game? These fact patterns appear more attuned to the bottom line than the preservation of life.

Since the 9/11 horrors, American leadership has downplayed the threat of the various Arab terrorist groups with false moral equivalencies of white supremacists. White supremacy does of course exist. But their threat is not nearly as pervasive. They are condemned unequivocally. They are not given the benefit of “context.”

Mort Klein, President of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) is not afraid to speak the truth of this peril that has festered in the United States. He quoted an infamous Islamist jihadist chant on Wednesday: “First the Saturday people, next the Sunday people.” In other words, believe murderers when they say they want to kill you. Until the serious pushback from the brave leadership of congresspeople, such as Elise Stefanik, many American campuses appeared to be Nazi petri dishes. And this evil continues, as some major American cities are now dotted with “no-go zones.”

No-go zones first appeared in Europe. They are majority Muslim cities, with Islamic courts of justice, and no host European country control. This practice, creeping into the U.S., is blatantly un-Western and must be stopped.

Incredibly, during the first New Orleans press conference after the mass murder, a female FBI agent stated it was a lone wolf occurrence, contradicting the opinion of others. That fact is still unresolved. But the killer’s religious affiliation is not. His brother reportedly stated it was not religion that caused the mayhem, but radicalization. One cannot recall a radicalized Jewish person committing mass murder, let alone on multiple occasions.

The new Trump Administration has got to close the border, come down hard on antisemitism and Jew-hatred, and the lies that accompany these prejudices, and make America American again.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.