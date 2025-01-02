Terror In New Orleans (and elsewhere): Enough is enough

As usual in these cases, FBI officials reportedly originally would not say that the Bourbon Street Massacre was a terror attack. What else would you call it — a calm and kindly attack?

Was this, perhaps, a hate crime? No, of course not — those can be committed only by whites against blacks. It was certainly not a love crime; therefore, it must just have been a regular crime, right? For God's sake, can't anyone in the government-media-complex tell the truth for once? No matter who was responsible for the attack, or “why” he did it, it was obviously a terrorist attack.

However, President Biden tweeted out a hearty “Happy New Year” well after the attack had taken place. Later, he stated that “nobody should jump to conclusions.”

Had the attack been perpetrated by a so-called “far-right extremist,” that is all we would be hearing about for days on end in the mainstream news, along with how we must deal with the existential threat these mythical monsters pose. However, attacks perpetrated by Islamist radicals are typically blamed on the weapon they used to carry out the attack. After a December 20 terrorist attack at a German Christmas market, mainstream media headlines such as “Car runs over pedestrians” and “Vehicle kills and injures dozens” were rampant. So now another vehicle, not a gas-guzzling SUV, this time, but an electric pick-up, has plowed into revelers celebrating the new year in the Big Easy. Time for a ban on automobiles?

I am so sick of these attacks and so sick of the two-tiered way they are portrayed. Combine these with the open border–related human-trafficking, sex-trafficking, drug-running, violent crime, and the Venezuelan gangs coming across our border to terrorize a number of our major cities, and it almost appears that our way of life is under sustained assault, doesn’t it? Not that anyone in our current government is going to do a thing about it, other than gravely warn us against “Islamophobia.”

These attacks, like all other evils, will never stop as long as we tolerate them. Period. Hopefully, those in the incoming Trump administration will be true to their promises and start dealing with them forcefully and effectively.

Shamsud Din Jabbar, the alleged perpetrator of the New Orleans slaughter, was, like Nidal Hasan at Fort Hood, a veteran of the U.S. Army. Yet the vehicle he was driving reportedly sported an ISIS flag, not the Stars and Stripes. No word yet as to whether he shouted the ubiquitous “Allahu akbar” as he mowed down the innocent celebrants.

This is what happens when you purge the U.S. military of those who love their country. This is what happens when you purge the military of patriotic Christian “extremists.” You see, Christian “extremists” don't routinely drive vehicles over as many innocent people as they can. Christian “extremists” don't try to kill their fellow citizens. They try to protect and defend them. This in marked contrast to the other type of extremists, the Islamic ones coming out of the U.S. military — the Muslim extremists of the Obama-Biden military, to be precise.

In conjunction with the recent Islamic terror attacks in places like Belgium and Germany, and the ones before those, and the ones before those, might authorities discern a pattern here? Might they say so publicly?

Contra “The Big Guy,” I’m going to jump to a conclusion right now: we have a corrupt government and media establishment, both of whom disdain the American people they are supposed to serve. Whether it's COVID-19, Russian collusion, Hunter Biden's laptop, Joe Biden's mental incapacity, Islamic terror, or drones swarming the skies above us, they prefer to prevaricate. The governments and media of many other Western nations are similarly debased, dishonest, and corrupt. They may believe, à la Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men, that we can't handle the truth. But the truth is, as they themselves have proven — time and time again — that it is they who cannot do so.

And it is they who are an existential threat to Bourbon Street, Brussels, and Berlin.

Image: Ken Lund via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.