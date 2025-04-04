Mexico supports a terror state

Under normal circumstances, Mexico’s official recognition of the State of Palestine last week could be considered fair. However, we are not dealing with normal circumstances, as there is no Palestinian state currently in existence. Perhaps this move by Mexico is intended to fall in line with other Latin American states or to counter U.S. president Donald Trump’s pro-Israel stance, or possibly it is “payback” for Washington’s tariffs. Whatever the reason is, this move is not only a reversal of Mexico’s position, but a clear misnomer.

In its declaration of solidarity with the Palestinian Arabs, the Mexican Foreign Ministry stated its commitment to “a two-state solution as the only viable path toward peace between Israel and Palestine.” Yet no Mexican official bothered to ask the question, “What if the state is another radical, dictatorial, terrorist state? Could Mexico live with a terrorist state that would be a stone’s throw away from its population centers — especially after a massacre like that of October 7?

The P.A. is a dysfunctional entity that encourages terror against Israel by employing a scheme known as “Pay to Slay.” That is, payments are made to the families of those Palestinian Arab killers who murder Israelis and who have been caught and imprisoned by Israel. Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement, which he presides over in addition to the P.A., has been involved in terror attacks against Israel for nearly six decades, killing Israeli civilians and soldiers. Abbas never condemned the brutal murder of Israelis on October 7, and his and his regime’s ideology differs little from that of Hamas.

Mexico’s foreign minister, Alicia Bárcena, said, “This recognition reflects Mexico’s consistent position in favor of peace, justice, and international law. We believe that the recognition of Palestine contributes to a more balanced and fair negotiation framework in the Middle East.” I wonder what makes Alicia Bárcena believe that recognition of Palestine will contribute to a more balanced and fair negotiation framework. In 2008, Mahmoud Abbas had the perfect opportunity to assert Palestinian self-determination and statehood when Israel’s then–prime minister, Ehud Olmert, made far-reaching concessions to the Palestinian Arabs. Abbas refused to pronounce an end to the conflict, nor would he consent to making peace with Israel as a price for statehood. Undoubtedly, he feared assassination by his own people.

In September 2015, Abbas shined new light on the breakdown of the potentially history-altering round of 2008 peace talks, saying that he rejected an offer from Israel’s Ehud Olmert — which included placing Jerusalem’s Old City under international control — because he was not allowed to study the map. In fact, Olmert did show him the map, and Abbas simply made it his excuse. Abbas has since regretted bolting the negotiations. He unquestionably realized that unless he was able to extract from Israel an agreement on the return of those “refugees” who had fled during Israel’s War of Independence, a step that would simply end the existence of the Jewish state, he would be doomed.

What the Mexican government, along with other Latin American and some European countries who have recognized a Palestinian state, do not realize is that the insistence on the return of Palestinian Arab “refugees” to Israel is a ploy to end Israel’s existence and contravene the legitimate and recognized right of self-determination for the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland. Israel clearly understands their objective. The P.A. and Hamas will never agree to an end of conflict compromise or make peace deal unless their condition of “the right of return” is realized. Additionally, and often overlooked, is the Islamic religious obligation to restore any land once conquered by Islam (as was done by the caliphs of the 7th century) to the bosom of the Islamic umma (nation).

The Israeli Embassy in Mexico expressed “deep disappointment” over the decision, claiming that it would hinder peace efforts and encourage unilateral actions. Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Mexico’s ambassador for clarification and expressed hope that Mexico would reconsider its position. That was the genteel diplomatic reaction. How do you explain the Arab-Muslim mindset to non–Middle Easterners, such as the Mexican government, that according to Islam, there is a religious imperative to retrieve any land that was once conquered by Muslim invaders (including Spain)? Or that the Palestinian Arabs do not believe that Israel has the right to exist, nor that the Jews have the right to self- determination?

Mexico’s decision not only is misguided, but also supports dangerous forces that would lead to a terror state. Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president, who was born Jewish, has expressed support for the creation of a Palestinian state inside Israel’s borders. On June 1, 2025, Mexico stands to elevate the Palestinian mission in Mexico City to an embassy.

The U.S. and key European Union countries have abandoned the two-state solution in the aftermath of Palestinian Arab actions and behavior. Mexico’s recognition of “Palestine” and its rhetoric about “balanced and fair negotiation,” and a two-state solution, will only encourage Palestinian Arab unilateralism, intransigence, and deadly terror.

Image via Pexels.