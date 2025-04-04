The making of an anarchist

Looking at Europe today, we can visualize what we will face in the next 2-5 years. Look no further than the immigrant penetration of major European cities like London, with 37% of its total population being recent immigrants, a majority in some area communities. 18% of the German population are recent immigrants. Madrid and Rome, each with approximately 1.6 million immigrants. Amsterdam doesn’t even want to know how many immigrants they host, though similar to other major European cities, city leaders state.

In America, Southern California already has a majority or near majority immigrant population. Jersey City stands out, with 41.2% of its population made up of recent immigrants, and New York’s 14th Congressional District, led by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has close to a majority of immigrants.

These numbers are expected to grow yearly regardless of Trump’s desire to stop the invasion.

A curious thing has happened in lockstep with Western nations admitting ever more people who do not aspire to be culturally absorbed. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of young people, have become the de facto advocates for these immigrants, with no thought to their ability to contribute to society or their desire to conduct themselves civilly and productively.

Couple this with Democrat’s hard left shift that sees no sign of abating, and what you can readily see is the three-legged stool composed of anti-American rhetoric, mass immigration of uneducated individuals, and strident internationalism. We can visualize a day when Europe, America, and the remaining capitalist countries will end if effective countermeasures are not employed.

Few comprehend how progressives have rapidly and effectively overcome the West’s history of pluralism, law and order, and individual rights, all while attacking America’s Constitution, diminishing its promise, infiltrating our court system, and sullying the reputation of our economic system quickly and effectively.

One example out of England, however, is a microcosm into how young people’s minds are brainwashed by false narratives reinforced through coordinated messaging online, much of it funded by leftist transnational entities.

According to the sympathetic Slate report, British police arrested 21-year-old Zoe Rogers for causing millions of dollars of property damage at a factory in Bristol that is not an arms manufacturer but is managed by an Israeli arms manufacturer.

Young Zoe, says her mother, “has always had a ‘massive social justice streak,’” which took the form of going online and finding a radical anti-Israel protest organization:

Then Zoe found Palestine Action, a U.K.-based pro-Palestinian protest network, and began talking about direct action. “Zoe said, ‘Protesting is like asking the government to dig a well. Direct action is just digging the well, and daring the authorities to stop you,’ ” Clare recalled. “At that time, she clearly decided that she was not afraid to go to prison.” In August 2024, Zoe, alongside a group from Palestine Action, hired a repurposed prison van and rammed through the gates to break into a factory in Filton, Bristol, run by Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms manufacturer. The “Filton 18,” as they have become known, used sledgehammers and axes to cause over $1 million in damage. Seven of the protesters, including Zoe, were arrested on site. Since then, she has been in prison—and will be for the foreseeable future.

The war on the Elbit factory wasn’t Palestine Action’s only initiative. “One recent action saw a man scale Big Ben and fly a Palestinian flag for 16 hours. ‘Free the Filton 18,’ the protester screamed.”

Soros, Rockefeller, and Pritzker fund Palestine Action. Additionally, all three contributed to Susan Crawford’s recent win in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. A hodgepodge of other Democratic organizations, including The Tides Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Soros-controlled Open Society Foundation, to name but a few, have been closely tied to other initiatives that take aim at the West.

Closely observing many protest groups here and in the U.K. reveals coordination at multiple financial and operational levels. Pick your protest, Palestine, climate change, anti-forestry, immigration, DOGE, healthcare, gender, and more, and you will find the same entities and people. Why?

Together, it would not be hard to claim that these organizations are working for the destruction of Western civilization. Their chosen vehicle is to turn the Zoes of the world into guided missiles that we are to pity as they destroy property, dreams, lives, and, at a fundamental level, the underpinnings that we as a society rely on.

We need you, those who stand to lose the most, to turn away from concentration on the oftentimes unimportant pursuits that dominate our lives and instead realize that we are all in a war that will determine our future freedom. All must pay due attention.

