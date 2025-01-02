Washington progressives jail a male, convicted sex pest with the women, and he promptly assaults one

Mozzy Clark, a former inmate who was jailed in a Washington state facility, recently filed a lawsuit against the state’s Department of Corrections, accusing state employees and officials of ignoring her pleas for safety after they allowed a violent, six-foot-four-inch man to be her cellmate all because he said he was a woman; they also reportedly tried to silence Clark by threatening that if she were to press on or go public with her ordeal, she may be guilty of a “hate crime.”

Here’s the story, from a report at Fox News:

The 35-year-old Christopher Scott Williams, who has not changed his name but identifies as female, received a transfer to the women’s prison, where the felon allegedly quickly started harassing and threatening a female cellmate, according to a federal lawsuit against the State of Washington, its Department of Corrections and several prison officials. Referring to the defendant as ‘Mr. Williams’ in a 13-page civil complaint, the plaintiff is accusing prison officials of depriving her of her constitutional rights, cruel and unusual punishment, and failing to acknowledge the risks of putting a ‘fully intact biological male’ with a violent history of sex assault ‘in a cage’ with women.

Is the sexually disturbed man with a criminal record of molesting children still a pervert, or is Clark fabricating it? If I had to guess, I’d say Mr. Williams is guilty as sin.

The victim deserves some serious financial compensation…but the problem with that is we pay—Clark’s case is a reminder that we the people need to demand legislation that shifts the financial burden from the taxpayer and onto the government officials who are actually responsible for alleged illegal behavior when lawsuits hit. Clark levies the “cruel and unusual punishment” accusation against prison officials, but as someone in the comments noted, while they’re cruel, sick and twisted policies are certainly not unusual in places like progressive-dominated Washington.

A fitting legacy for the political party that stood by Joe Biden after the revelations in Ashley Biden’s diary were made public and despite Tara Reade’s experience; for the ideologues who decided that catering to the sexual fetishes of mentally ill men was more important than protecting women and girls; for the people who routinely announce “love is love” and age is only a number.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.