Muslim violence rings in the New Year at home and in Europe *UPDATED*

UPDATED 1530 EST: Not only can we confirm that this was definitely Islamic terrorism, but we know that this was meant to be a devastating terror attack involving several actors and intended to cause hundreds of deaths throughout the French Quarter:

Guns and pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press. The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle. The FBI said other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter. According to the intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices.

I should add that, as a Jewish person, I am always incredibly cautious about targeting a specific religious group and suggesting that it is a danger to society. Having said that, the Nazis scapegoated the Jews simply for being, fusing together ancient European antisemitism and modern European socialism. Jews were either insular (leave me alone, and I’ll leave you alone) or extremely well and happily assimilated. Those who were communists were no better or worse than non-Jewish communists.

I’m sorry to say that it’s different with Islam. Islam’s entire principle, as Mohamed himself articulated and history proves, is to create a worldwide caliphate through violent conquest. In our era, Muslims have repeatedly shown themselves anxious to engage in mass slaughter across the world, including in Islamic countries against the “wrong” types of Muslims. Islam is incompatible with Western values and the American Constitution.

The problem for the West now is whether it is possible to separate the wheat from the chaff -- that is, the truly assimilated Muslims from the dangerous ones. As the video of Jabbar, below, shows, there was no way to tell by looking at or listening to him that he was not assimilated. (Jabbar, incidentally, was a Democrat.)

We must figure this out quickly, or the Western world will be over in our children’s lifetimes...or maybe ours.

It’s a New Year, and the Muslim world is on the march across the West. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the mass murder in New Orleans earlier today, while people were still celebrating New Year’s Eve, was an ISIS terrorist attack, although that’s not yet confirmed. Meanwhile, what is confirmed is that Muslims went on the rampage in Belgium and Germany. The West is running out of time to put the evil Muslim genii back in the box before we’re all praying to Mecca.

First, New Orleans. In the wee hours of the morning, a man in a white pickup truck drove into a crowd of revelers in New Orleans’ French Quarter. He then jumped out of the truck and opened fire, using weapons that had been reported stolen in New Jersey. When he was done, ten 15 people were dead, and dozens were injured. The police shot the killer at the scene. His truck, when searched, contained explosive devices.

The FBI, via a spokesperson with a nose ring (the FBI used to be known for its conservative, spit-and-polish look), immediately denied that what happened was a terrorist attack:

Listen as the FBI describe the clear terrorist attack by someone driving a truck into crowds, with what appears to be an ISIS flag flying from it, before shooting masses, an "event", multiple times. pic.twitter.com/kCy06bMQHG — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 1, 2025

Of course, everyone assumed the FBI was lying, especially because someone had gone to great efforts to hide from view a flag on the killer’s truck—a flag that, even folded up, looked exactly like an ISIS flag:

Of course....it wasn't just a "BLACK FLAG" if u look anyone can see it was a ISIS flag with the Arabic Writing on it.

Yes, it's apparently blown around or upside down, but the last letter is clearly shown here...and in full version u can see it again pic.twitter.com/pEkk2HEMYn — 100% PROUD MAGAT LOVE USA+1 TRUE PRESIDENT DJT! (@Gary99625591) January 1, 2025

The cynics who doubted the FBI seemingly were right. Reports are flooding in that the killer was Shamsud Din Jabbar, the kind of name we’ve come to associate with Islamic terrorist attacks.

X, which tends to get things first (although not always right), thinks it knows who this mass murderer was. It’s alleged that he was an American-born of immigrant to Pakistani parents and that he served in the U.S. Army (just like the Fort Hood murderer, another American-born Islamist who served in the U.S. Army).

BREAKING: Shamsud Din Jabbar, 43, named as the terrorist behind the New Orleans car ramming.



He is alleged to be an army vet and was reportedly found with body armor and an ISIS flag.



‘Globalize the Intifada’ isn’t a trendy slogan—it’s a violent, growing threat on our… pic.twitter.com/dRYbJ2qYuV — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 1, 2025

This video might be the Jabbar who engaged in the massacre, although there may be another 40-something Shamsud-Din Jabbar in Houston who served in the U.S. military, so please don’t jump to conclusions:

I’m sure we’ll get more information, including the usual statement from those who know the killer that he was a good person but having mental health problems. You know...a lone wolf who just happened to be Muslim and engage in an ISIS-style terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Muslims celebrated the New Year by going on wild rampages. In Belgium, home to some of the greatest medieval Christian art and architecture in Europe, Muslims violently attacked police in Brussels (home to the EU), Antwerp, and Ghent (click on the tweet to read the whole thing):

More New Year's Eve Enrichment!



New Year’s Eve in Brussels turned into a scene of chaos, as immigrant thugs torched cars, scooters, and shared bicycles. Meanwhile, in Antwerp and Ghent, similar criminals armed themselves with heavy fireworks, using them as weapons against the… pic.twitter.com/gzgKn5HOal — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 1, 2025

Islam is Belgium’s second-largest religion. While nobody knows exactly how many Muslims are in the country because religious censuses are forbidden, estimates range from 4% to 7.6% of the total Belgian population. My guess is that the numbers are much, much higher and they include both immigrants and converts. (Young Europeans, faced with the leftist nihilism that replaced Christianity, find meaning in Islam.)

Naturally, these Muslims aren’t living in the countryside. They are concentrated in the cities...such as Brussels, Antwerp, and Ghent. However, in 2005—long before Angela Merkel invited the Muslim world into Europe, a Muslim writer for the leftist Brookings Institute guesstimated that Muslims made up 20% of Brussels’ population. If that was the number in 2005, it must be closer to 30% now.

Germany fared no better on New Year’s Eve. Once again, Amy Mek reports, and you should read her entire tweet:

Berlin Burns: The Left’s Deliberate Sabotage of Germany



This New Year’s Eve, Berlin wasn’t celebrating—it was under siege. Alexanderplatz and Reinickendorf erupted into chaos, with migrant gangs turning the streets into war zones. Fires raged, bottles smashed against police… pic.twitter.com/0xCR68uJfb — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 1, 2025

A guess is that 10% of Berlin’s population is Muslim, but no one really knows because, as in France, the government is careful not to keep count. Again, I suspect that the numbers are actually much higher.

When Muslims reach 10% of the population, “they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions...” At around 20%, “nations can expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings, and the burnings of Christian churches and Jewish synagogues...” By 40%, things get really rough, with “widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks, and ongoing militia warfare...”

Europe is on the edge of a complete Islamic takeover. Indeed, 2025 may be the continent’s last chance to retain its millennia-long non-Muslim identity. (Same goes for the UK.) With European women refusing to have babies and Muslim women having them in volume, time is running out.

And here in America, Donald Trump had better act and act fast to put Islam back in the box.

