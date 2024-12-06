Our congressional Republicans already fall down dead at the Dems’ bluster

President-elect Trump didn’t get elected by Republicans, although the RNC did better at their job (minus RINO Romney and his likely-collaborating niece). Rather, it was the younger generations (imagine that: 20-year-olds showing up for a geezer in his late 70s!), independent voters, the RFK Jr. surprise vote, the fed-up Hispanics, and newly open-minded blacks; all those groups did the trick. Even the Native Americans came in for Trump—but not for the RNC. Trump himself, through his tireless rallies and his essential, obvious honesty, earned every single one of those votes. Had he not, his own party would have, doubtless, failed him—again.

What the Republicans were really in charge of in 2024 was securing the down ballot-both House and Senate. In both, they failed. The House is back to Democrat bi-business as usual, effectively. By not pursuing to closure on the Biden impeachment(s), by waffling on the U.S. trillion(s) public debt, by nodding at the billions wired without scrutiny or accountability to Ukraine, the Biden House, although ostensibly Republican, failed utterly—first with McCarthy’s RINO work (Kevin McCarthy was always a company man, to those who cared to notice over the years), and then/now with Mike Johnson, who talks a good game but only delivers results very selectively. Over and over, Johnson carried internal compromise with the wily Democrats way too far. Johnson failed in the down-ballot effort for the House and underestimated its losses to the end.

The Senate, now a “majority,” is also effectively not one. Once again, the dreadful, bought and paid for (Ukraine and China, again!) McConnell has manipulated (lobbied/paid?) to secure not one, but two key committee leadership posts—the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee (on behalf of Ukraine and China) and the Rules Committee (on behalf of the Democrats)—and has got one of his man-sergeants, John Thune (think Paul Ryan), “in charge” as Majority Leader.

The Honorable (sic) Susan Collins of the very politically various Maine—Susan being a “rational” Republican and closet radical feminist—secured the critical Appropriations Committee leadership, and with her virtual coeval Lisa Murkowski, will wreck quiet witch-havoc upon Trump at every turn. Murkowski regularly comes to vote with Collins, is largely unpopular even in her home state, and takes personal credit for pushing through Biden’s terrible, bad, awful Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has thus far thrown billions-plus on deserted projects and diverted funds. Way to go, Lisa, in “working for Alaska”—and what about that pipeline? Question: Do female RINOs do the passive-aggressive tango better? Answer: Yes.

Another indication of Republicans—as each pussyfoots his/her typical route towards oncoming lost 2025 opportunities—lies in their spectacular sloth/cowardice in post-election non-engagement. The Republican Congress’s clear and present duty is to fight for Trump’s cabinet picks before he has to set foot again on White House soil, and to do that by way of their own party—but they’ve got “concerns.”

In contrast, the Democrats, very very predictably, have set their devoted media and corporate hounds upon Trump’s pending nominees, families, and wives, old school chums, and even upon his future appointees who do/will not require Congressional approval.

What might be the lesson here for Americans who are watching this congressional travesty? There is already increasing recognition amongst conservative internet commenters that Trump will be hamstrung by the Republican idiots on the Hill. Shame! That he will not be able to remotely enact his agenda. Let’s be frank. We have, but only with the help of God, just gotten rid of Biden/Harris Inc., and that is an unadulterated good. But we have, definitively, not freed ourselves from the Swamp.

Democrats are impossible, belligerent infants, and Congressional RINOs are close to them in disposition and intent—and with the ongoing collaboration between the two, our incoming President Trump will still make waves, to be sure. But will he be able to act on our behalf?

Every citizen who voted for him, and forget the damn national parties, will have to help him, in every and any way. The people got him elected; the people must carry him past his finish line. We must be creative in that effort.

Image generated by AI.